Country(s)
Industry News
PicPocket, Inc. enters into the national phase for drone-based data collection
Filing is focused on the application of PicPocket's core geofencing IP to the use of drones at live events and in commercial services
AUSTIN, Texas - June 17, 2017 - PRLog -- PicPocket is pleased to announce the national stage filings of its international patent application entitled "Drone Based Systems and Methods for Capturing Images." The application pertains to the association between, and management of, a geofence and a drone for purposes of autonomous media and data collection of an area (or target) of interest - stationary or otherwise. These filings build off of PicPocket's earlier core IP – US patent 9,544,379 (2009 priority date, issued January 10, 2017). National patent protection for the technology is being sought in China, Taiwan, Canada and select European countries – the latter via a European regional application.
PicPocket, Inc. is an early pioneer in geofencing and location-based, content/media IT solutions with offices in Dallas and Austin, TX. The company plans to support broad IP licensing strategies with drone manufacturers while it develops enterprise services in industries ranging from news, media and entertainment to property and casualty insurance, home and building inspection, agriculture and first responder networks.
Please 'Like' us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/
Contact
Wolfram K. Gauglitz
***@picpocket.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse