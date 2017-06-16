HP's Rick Champagne Describes Imperative for a Robust Ecosystem to Support Immersive Experience Initiatives Like "HP Mars Home Planet Project" Technicolor Experience Center facility unveils details of project to create a virtual representation of mars with a million humans. Project will require engaged collaboration among community of engineers, architects, scientists, artists and technologists. 1 2 Rick Champagne, HP HP Mars Home Planet HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Delivery of high-quality, untethered immersive experiences, which include virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) which rely on high-performance computing, will require robust ecosystem of partners.



In a podcast interview for journalists, Rick Champagne, worldwide segment manager for Media & Entertainment with HP Inc., describes the importance of critical partnerships -- such as the one that exists between HP, NVIDIA®, Technicolor and others -- in the development of immersive experiences.



"We're really still at the birth of this industry and it's going to take all of the partners to get together and really help build it and grow it and make it into something much larger than it is now," explains Champagne. "When you get together with a cross-disciplinary group of partners, and everybody's looking at it from a different perspective, there's so much knowledge you can gain from that experience."



Champagne points to the work HP, NVIDIA and Technicolor are doing on the "Mars Home Planet" project, a global project that unites engineers, architects, designers, artists, and even students to design an urban area for a million people on Mars and bring it to life through virtual reality.



HP brings to the initiative its years of experience in the entertainment industry by providing high-performance computing through its HP Z workstations, and work on VR projects, as well as its 3D scanning products and Omen product line.



"Technicolor is a world-class technology leader and innovator through their research and innovation group, and universally known for their award-winning commercial work through The Mill and MPC. So, they're an amazing partner really to help push the technology to its absolute limits," Champagne says.



The "Mars Home Planet" project advances work initially done for Mars 2030, a VR experience created by Fusion with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Now Fusion, HP and others are working on a VR experience that people can download and try.



"We're going to open this up to the community, who will be able to contribute to this VR experience. This project looks beyond 2030, to a time in our future where there are families and communities living on Mars. With this project, we hope to solve some of the challenges that will come. And ultimately, through the VR experience, we hope to have people today be able to experience what life on Mars might be like in the distant future," says Champagne.



The endeavor will also help foster growth in immersive experiences. "We hope to see a lot of new innovation by working with artists in the media and entertainment world where they're coming up with unbelievable new ideas that have never been thought of before," adds Champagne.



Full details of HP's "Mars Home Planet" will be unveiled during SIGGRAPH 2017, July 30 to August 3, 2017, in Los Angeles. For more information and to download free code, register at HP.com/go/mars.



To access the entire podcast interview with Rick Champagne visit:



https://www.dropbox.com/ s/rq228rlwb5jysf5/ 06_09_2017_Rick...



Journalists and analysts are free to pull quotes from this feature with attribution in media and market reports. For more details and context, contact:



Lane Cooper

323 817 7547

lane.cooper@ technicolor.com



