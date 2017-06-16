News By Tag
Sharon Owens returns to The Broadway Theatre of Pitman with "Memories: A Tribute to Barbra"
If You Like Barbra Streisand......You Will LOVE Sharon Owens!
Sunday, August 13th at 2:00PM
Tickets: $35 & $45 - May be purchased by phone at (856) 384-8381, online at www.thebroadwaytheatre.org or at the Theatre box office. The box office is open Tuesday-Saturday 3pm-7pm and one hour prior to the show.
http://www.thebroadwaytheatre.org/
Broadway Theatre of Pitman
43 S. Broadway
Pitman, NJ 08071
website: www.thebroadwaytheatre.org
Contact
Broadway Theatre of Pitman
(856) 384-8381
boxoffice@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com
