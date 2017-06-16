If You Like Barbra Streisand......You Will LOVE Sharon Owens!

Broadway Theatre of Pitman

(856) 384-8381

(856) 384-8381
boxoffice@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com

-- Sharon Owens returns to The Broadway Theatre of Pitman with Memories: A Tribute to Barbra. Acclaimed as "the best tribute artist," Sharon will leave you feeling as though you've spent an enchanted evening with Barbra Streisand herself with songs like "You Don't Bring me Flowers Any More," "Don't Rain on my Parade," and "People"! She takes her audiences on a journey through the Streisand years - 60s Broadway, 70s disco and 80s films. In her 15-year career, Sharon has been featured on Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, Extra and in People Magazine. She also starred in ABC's reality show The Next Big Thing and has performed in theatres as far away as Holland, Belgium, China, Germany, Vietnam and more! Whether you're a Streisand fan or not, we promise you'll fall in love with Sharon's tribute!Tickets: $35 & $45 - May be purchased by phone at (856) 384-8381, online at www.thebroadwaytheatre.org or at the Theatre box office. The box office is open Tuesday-Saturday 3pm-7pm and one hour prior to the show.Broadway Theatre of Pitman43 S. BroadwayPitman, NJ 08071website: www.thebroadwaytheatre.org