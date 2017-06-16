ChiroTouch Launches Latest Software Update with Improved Reporting Features and Enhancements

Contact

Kitty Franklin

858.966.9047

kfranklin@chirotouch.com Kitty Franklin858.966.9047

End

-- Contact: Kitty FranklinChiroTouch9265 Sky Park CourtSuite 200San Diego, CA 92123Phone: 858.966.9047ChiroTouch Launches Latest Software Update with Improved Reporting Features and EnhancementsSan Diego, CA—June 16, 2017—ChiroTouch™, the nation's leader in chiropractic EHR software, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest software update—version 6.6, which features an improved Merit-based Incentive Payment System reporting dashboard and ways to participate in the Quality Payment Program (QPP).ChiroTouch continually improves its clients' experiences by incorporating client feedback and requests into its software and services. The new features in version 6.6 of ChiroTouch's software offer improved documentation and compliance. Those features include:* Improved Quality Reporting (MIPS): The new MIPS reporting dashboard contains new practice improvement activities. The software will now also support the PROMIS PI Pain Intensity Scale and Pain Interference 4a Outcome Assessments.* Expanded QPP Measures: ChiroTouch now has a built-in list of activities for practice improvement. For example, one of the activities includes a new patient satisfaction survey, which chiropractors can use in their EHR patient portal. This and other built-in activities allow chiropractors to begin participating in QPP.* Upgraded Reporting Enhancements:ChiroTouch's clients overwhelmingly requested a series of reports, such as one that allows them to view new patient financial and appointment summary metrics by month. Improvements have also been made to existing reports and patient statements.This new version also includes enhanced features to ChiroTouch's appointment reminder tool, CTInTouch, as well as CTIntake Premium 2.0, ChiroTouch's intake service, and CTProPay, ChiroTouch's payment solution service."A powerful total practice management software system is one that helps improve practice efficiencies, fosters practice growth, and encourages patient retention," said Robert Moberg, CEO of ChiroTouch. "Our innovative software update delivers this and so much more. We're thrilled to be offering such a comprehensive update to our current and future clients."For more information on ChiroTouch's version 6.6 update, please call (800) 852-1771 to speak with a ChiroTouch representative.ChiroTouch offers two ONC certified EHR chiropractic software systems, one cloud-based and one on premise. Both systems are designed from the ground up to maximize efficiencies for virtually every process, including patient self check-in, scheduling, SOAP notes, billing, interoffice communication, and more. ChiroTouch has developed its HIPAA-compliant systems to drastically reduce the time it takes to perform tasks that chiropractors are already doing, thus giving chiropractors more time to see more patients—resulting in increased referrals, improved efficiencies, and a direct, measurable impact on practice profitability.About ChiroTouchChiroTouch® is the premier provider of certified 2014 Edition Complete EHR chiropractic software technology solutions including ChiroTouch® Complete Practice Software and SmartCloud Chiropractic EHR Software. With industry-leading support, training, and compliance expertise, we partner with practices of every type to help them easily automate operations, improve patient care, and increase profitability. Visit www.chirotouch.com.