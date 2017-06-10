News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ben Vereen brings his one man show, "Steppin' Out" to the Broadway Theatre of Pitman
Ben Vereen is bringing his one man show, Steppin' Out with Ben Vereen, to the Broadway Theatre of Pitman. He has been dazzling audiences throughout the United States. Ben's show is a unique blend of artistry, combining a tribute to Broadway, Frank Sinatra, and a very special tribute to Sammy Davis Jr. Featuring songs such as "Defying Gravity," "Mr. Bojangles," "For Good" from Wicked and "Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries," Steppin' Out with Ben Vereen is a contemporary and timeless journey through the Broadway songbook. Join us for Steppin' Out with Ben Vereen - a show of song and dance, filled with entertainment and laughter, stories and inspiration!
August, 12th 2017 at 2:00pm & 8:00pm
Tickets: $40.00 & $50.00
May be purchased by phone at (856) 384-8381, online or at the Theatre box office. The box office is open Tuesday-Saturday 3pm-7pm and will open one hour prior to the show.
Broadway Theatre of Pitman
43 S. Broadway
Pitman, NJ 08071
Event website: http://www.thebroadwaytheatre.org/?
Contact
Broadway Theatre of Pitman
(856) 384-8381
boxoffice@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse