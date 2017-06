Ben Vereen brings his one man show, "Steppin' Out" to the Broadway Theatre of Pitman

Ben Vereen

Broadway Theatre of Pitman

(856) 384-8381

Broadway Theatre of Pitman(856) 384-8381

Few entertainers today are as accomplished or versatile as Ben Vereen. His legendary performances transcend time and have been woven into the fabric of this country's artistic legacy. Ben Vereen has starred in numerous Broadway shows. His role in Pippin garnered him both the prestigious Tony Award and the Drama Desk Award for "Best Actor in a Musical." Ben's show is a unique blend of artistry, combining a tribute to Broadway, Frank Sinatra, and a very special tribute to Sammy Davis Jr. Featuring songs such as "Defying Gravity," "Mr. Bojangles," "For Good" and "Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries," the show is a contemporary and timeless journey through the Broadway songbook - a show of song and dance, filled with entertainment and laughter, stories and inspiration!