Ben Vereen brings his one man show, "Steppin' Out" to the Broadway Theatre of Pitman

 
 
Ben Vereen
PITMAN, N.J. - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Few entertainers today are as accomplished or versatile as Ben Vereen. His legendary performances transcend time and have been woven into the fabric of this country's artistic legacy. Ben Vereen has starred in Wicked, Fosse, I'm Not Rappaport, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, Pippin, Grind, Jelly's Last Jam and A Christmas Carol. His role in Pippin garnered him both the prestigious Tony Award and the Drama Desk Award for "Best Actor in a Musical."

Ben Vereen is bringing his one man show, Steppin' Out with Ben Vereen, to the Broadway Theatre of Pitman. He has been dazzling audiences throughout the United States. Ben's show is a unique blend of artistry, combining a tribute to Broadway, Frank Sinatra, and a very special tribute to Sammy Davis Jr. Featuring songs such as "Defying Gravity," "Mr. Bojangles," "For Good" from Wicked and "Life is Just a Bowl of Cherries," Steppin' Out with Ben Vereen is a contemporary and timeless journey through the Broadway songbook. Join us for Steppin' Out with Ben Vereen - a show of song and dance, filled with entertainment and laughter, stories and inspiration!

August, 12th 2017 at 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Tickets: $40.00 & $50.00
May be purchased by phone at (856) 384-8381, online  or at the Theatre box office.  The box office is open Tuesday-Saturday 3pm-7pm and will open one hour prior to the show.

Broadway Theatre of Pitman
43 S. Broadway
Pitman, NJ 08071

Event website: http://www.thebroadwaytheatre.org/?go=sho_dtl&sho=1119

Contact
(856) 384-8381
boxoffice@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com
Source:Broadway Theatre of Pitman
Email:***@broadwaytheatreofpitman.com Email Verified
Tags:Entertainment, Theater, Song & Dance
Industry:Event
Location:Pitman - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Events
