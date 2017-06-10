 
News By Tag
* Science Fiction
* Humour
* Alternate Reality
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dartford
  Kent
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
16151413121110

As new Ira Nayman book is released, publisher denies it has been redacted by covert agency

The fifth book in Ira Nayman's Multiverse series investigates anomalies within the reporting of news events, but becomes the subject of a news story itself as theories abound to account for a missing chapter.
 
 
By Ira Nayman. Cover by Hannah B. Farrell
By Ira Nayman. Cover by Hannah B. Farrell
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Science Fiction
Humour
Alternate Reality

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Dartford - Kent - England

Subject:
Products

DARTFORD, England - June 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Elsewhen Press, an independent UK publisher specialising in Speculative Fiction, is delighted to announce the publication today of The Multiverse is a Nice Place to Visit, But I Wouldn't Want to Live There by Ira Nayman. In this, the fifth novel in Ira's Transdimensional Authority series, (now more accurately called the Multiverse series as the fourth book in the series was mostly about the Time Agency – honestly, if you blinked, you would have missed the appearance of the Transdimensional Authority, and if you didn't blink, well, Elsewhen Press accepts no responsibility for the cost of the surgery to rehydrate your eyes), we once again follow the intricate web of events that unfold in a Transdimensional Authority investigation (oh! – so we could have stayed with the other series name after all – it's not easy keeping track when these sentences can be the size of a Sherman tank!).

However, conspiracy theorists have been conjecturing why there is apparently no chapter 17 in the book. We categorically deny that it was removed under instructions from an inter-governmental agency. Sources say: "It never existed. Suggesting it was removed under pressure from officials is fake news. Sad. Even without chapter 17 this is a great book, the greatest book ever published. It has no need for a chapter 17. Chapter 17s are overrated – covfefe is much better."

So, let's get back to the book. Why would someone, apparently chosen at random, have their consciousness swapped with someone else in another reality? How would someone, apparently chosen at random, have their consciousness swapped with someone else in another reality? Why would another three persons, apparently chosen at random, have their consciousness swapped with three other someone elses in another reality? Why would the entire bridge crew of a starship, apparently...well, you get the picture. What will happen to all these very confused people? How does the Alternate Reality News Service get scoops on these events so quickly? Why are their reporters acting so dodgy – do they have something to hide, or just issues? Who are the Pops, and can they help? Does the editrix-in-chief know what's going on, and if she does would she even tell Noomi (our favourite TA investigator)? What was that noise from her office when Noomi was 'interviewing' her? Why am I asking you these questions when you haven't even read the story yet? Or have you? Why are you reading this blurb if you've already read the story? Are you looking for an alternate reality, or just alternative facts? This is fiction you know, we tell it like it is. If you want alternative facts you better try a news service...or a politician. Oh, and if you're looking for a news service, you could always consider the Alternate Reality News Service.

The Multiverse is a Nice Place to Visit, But I Wouldn't Want to Live There is available on all popular eBook platforms from today. It will be available in paperback in August.

Notes for Editors

About Ira Nayman

In his past lives, Ira Nayman was, among other things: a cave painter whose art was not appreciated in his lifetime; several nameless peasants who died before their 20th birthday during the Dark Ages; a toenail fungus specialist in the court of Louis XIV; and Alan Turing's scullery maid. In his current incarnation, Ira is the creator of Les Pages aux Folles, a Web site of political and social satire that is almost 15 years old (that's positively Paleolithic in Internet years!). Five collections of Alternate Reality News Service (ARNS) stories which originally appeared on the Web site have been self-published in print. Ira has produced the pilot for a radio series based on stories from the first two ARNS books; "The Weight of Information, Episode One" can be heard on YouTube. Ira has also written a series of stories that take place in a universe where matter at all levels of organization has become conscious. They feature Antonio Van der Whall, object psychologist. Ira's Web Goddess tells him he should make more of the fact that he won the 2010 Jonathan Swift Satire Writing Contest. So, Ira won the 2010 Jonathan Swift Satire Writing Contest. He is currently President of SFCanada, and Managing Editor for the Amazing Stories Web site. In another life (but still within this incarnation) Ira has a Masters degree in Media Studies from The New School for Social Research which was conducted entirely online. He also has a PhD in Communications from McGill University. Ira taught New Media part-time at Ryerson University for five years. Whoever created the Karmic wheel has a lot to answer for...

Visit bit.ly/Multiverse5

About Elsewhen Press

Elsewhen Press is an independent publisher of Speculative Fiction. Based in the UK, in the South East of England, Elsewhen Press publishes titles in English in digital and print editions, adopting a digital-first policy for most titles. Elsewhen Press is an imprint of Alnpete Limited.

Contact details:

Elsewhen Press contact: Al Murray

Information about Elsewhen Press, authors and titles can be obtained online from http://elsewhen.co.uk

Interviews with authors can be arranged through Elsewhen Press, contact Al Murray.

Elsewhen Press titles are available from good retailers, for more details visit our website, as above.

This and other press releases from Elsewhen Press can be obtained as pdf files from http://elsewhen.co.uk/index.php/retrieve/press/

or can be viewed in our PRLog Pressroom at bit.ly/elsewhenPR

Contact
Al Murray
***@elsewhen.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@elsewhen.co.uk
Tags:Science Fiction, Humour, Alternate Reality
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Dartford - Kent - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Elsewhen Press PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share