Connecticut's Most Innovative Digital Marketing Agency Continues to Build its Team Agency Hires New Talent as Virtual, Immersive Content Gains Momentum 1 2 3 Corey Hutchinson Danielle Reiss Neil Frutuoso SOUTHINGTON, Conn. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Rebel Interactive Group, a leader in innovative digital marketing services, is pleased to announce the addition of three new talents, as the company continues its substantial growth.



Danielle Reiss joins Rebel as a Social Media & Marketing Strategy Manager. Danielle brings a wealth of experience to the Rebel team, having served as a "marketing whiz" for Madison Square Garden, MGM Resorts International and most recently as the Marketing Director at Connecticut Post Mall. She will help lead a creative, cutting edge and talented team committed to staying ahead of the curve on emerging technologies, as well as social media twists and turns.



Neil Frutuoso is an Account Executive with extensive experience in building and maintaining client relationships. His highly analytical and logical approach to problem-solving is a notable addition to Rebel Interactive group. Neil will manage accounts from go to whoa by ensuring projects are completed on time and within budget while remaining up to date with client needs, competition and industry trends. Neil has wide-ranging experience on both the agency and client sides, having worked most recently as the Internet Marketing Manager and General Sales manager for Parsons Buick of Plainville.



Corey Hutchison, who represents the intersection of artistic acuity, brute strength and a touch of charisma, joins Rebel as a Graphic Designer. Corey's graphic design and print and digital media skills will help Rebel expand its creativity and innovation, helping the company always stay ahead of the marketing curves — and angles. Corey's resume is nothing short of impressive, having working in graphic design and consultation for international companies such as Germany-based Sennheiser Electronic corporation; national companies such USI Inc. and local companies such as Shoreline Publishing.



"Essential to our efforts to grow Rebel, is broadening our team of intelligent, skilled and thoughtful people," says Bryn Tindall, CEO and Founder of Rebel Interactive. "Danielle, Neil and Corey are exceptionally talented and their addition to our team reflects our commitment to believing in the power of creativity, and in providing our clients with extraordinary results. We are fortunate to capitalize on their proven records of achievements, and we know that, along with the rest of the Rebel team, they'll play significant roles in the continued evolution of our company."



About Rebel Interactive Group



Rebel Interactive Group is a full-service digital marketing agency with a strong belief in the power of creativity, committed to stayed ahead of the curve on emerging technologies and online marketing options. For more information, visit



