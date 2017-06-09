Get Ready to LAUGH Until It HURTS!

 

June 2017
CLARK, N.J. - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Studio M Events and Promotions, in conjunction with Holiday Inn of Clark, is excited to announce an evening of fun, shopping and excitement featuring the Hypnotic Hijinks of comedy hypnotist – HypnoMarc Marshall on Wednesday July 26, 2017 at 7:00 pm.  Mary Mustakas, CEO of Studio M Events and Promotions has teamed up with the Holiday Inn of Clark to bring a series of entertainment experiences to the venue for the remainder of the year. "I find that people are always looking for fun and we have decided to kick off this series with an entertainment experience that not only fascinates the audience, but engages them as the stars of the show." The evening includes dinner, a cash bar and carefully selected vendors that will have a range of quality goods, which will precede the show and door prizes."

The night marks the return of comedy hypnotist HypnoMarc Marshall to NJ. The Westfield resident has been busy bringing his special form of entertainment to audiences around the country.  His recent travels included corporate, private and school events .  Marshall is an award winning stage and clinical hypnotist, author and motivational speaker, who performs his hypnotic hijinks for comedy clubs, corporate events, fairs, schools and private events throughout the country.  He has performed at fairs in Michigan, Florida and North Dakota, as well as having been seen live on shows for Refinery29 and Elite Daily.  His shows provide audience members with the opportunity to either be the stars of the show or enjoy the fun from their seats.

Tickets for the July 26th event can be purchased on Eventbrite (link - https://goo.gl/wNpluf) or at www.hypnomarc.com.  For more information about HypnoMarc's Hypnotic Hijinks or his clinical services can be found at hypnomarc.com or by emailing him at – info@hypnomarc.com.  Information about Studio M Events and Promotions can be had via email – studiomnj@gmail.com.

