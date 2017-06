Sales Lead Management Today Blog Reaches 100,000 Viewers

The Sales Lead Management Association's SLM Today Blog Carries Opinions, Podcast Replays, Research & White Paper Reviews

-- The Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA) announced that its long-running blog, Sales Lead Management Today which publishes anything and everything to do with the process of sales lead management, reached a milestone with 100,000 viewers.Founder of the SLMA, James W. Obermayer, said, "Our blog has progressed from posting once a week to 4-5 times a week on a variety of subjects having to do with sales lead management. With the increase has come an upsurge in viewers and we are always surprised at the long life of the posts. Recent posts about how artificial intelligence affects marketing headcount have gotten big bumps in readers."The blog subject matter varies between:Opinions, advice, worries and rants of the authors, for example: Fight Gut Troubles with Qualified Sales Leads and How to Erase Wrinkles Caused by Salespeople White paper, eBook and research reviews, for example:andSalary information for typical sales and marketing titles, for example:Podcast replay offerings from prominent shows on the Funnel Radio Channel, for example:Go here (http://blog.salesleadmgmtassn.com/subscribe.html)to sign-up for the Sales Lead Management Today blog.The mission of the Sales Lead Management Association is to help companies become successful in the critical business process of managing sales leads, which we believe manages revenue. Membership is free. For information call Sue Campanale at 360-933-1259. The Sales Lead Management Association is a division of the Funnel Media Group, LLC.