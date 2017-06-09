News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Seaways Global Announces International Expansion Plans
After establishing a strong presence in the European region over the past 10 years, formerly known as SeaWays Europe, the company now aims for further international expansion to meet the demands of interest from new clients, who have the seen the value of the SeaWays training programs.
During the recent Tugnology '17 conference in Rotterdam, where Capt. Arie Nygh, Managing Director of SeaWays Australasia took the stage to debate current challenges of tug safety along with other industry experts, SeaWays Global presented its solutions to this under a new brand name by showing industry their training material and live onboard video captures, highlighting the most challenging aspects of towage and how to develop competencies within a client's own company.
SeaWays has a proven track record of delivering savings in fuel usage, towline use, maintenance and reduced incidents that are unchallenged within any other training program. This means that the training cost is an investment and within a short time, the initial outlay is returned. This means the training becomes free of cost.
SeaWays Global is looking forward to this new and exciting opportunity and would like to thank our existing clients for their continued support which has enabled SeaWays training programs to be recommended around the world, says Steve Sandy, Managing Director of SeaWays Global.
About SeaWays Global
Seaways Global is a leading world-class tug training, 3d tug simulation, auditing and assessments provider, located in Portsmouth, UK. Developed over 15 years, Seaways Tug Masters Training program is well-proven and internationally recognized. It is compliant with all acknowledged industry standards, such as ISM, ISO, USCG, UK MCA, STWC, and PMSC.
To learn more visit http://www.seawayseurope.com/
Contact
SeaWays Global
***@seawaysglobal.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse