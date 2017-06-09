News By Tag
Topical Drug Delivery Market Report 2017 – Global Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Product Type {Topical (Solid, Liquid, Semi-Solid), Transdermal (Patches, Gels)}; End-User, Distribution Channel, Geography – Trends and Forecast to 2024
Global topical drug delivery market is expected to reach USD 205.1 billion by 2024 from USD 101.7 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
The global topical drug delivery market is segmented on the basis of product type, indication, distribution channel, end user and geography.
By Product Type:
· Topical
1. Solid
2. Liquid
3. Semi-Solid
· Transdermal
1. Patches
2. Gels
By End-User:
· Hospitals
· Clinics
· Home Healthcare
· Diagnostic Centers
Distribution Channel:
· Direct Tenders
· Retail
Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.
Major Players of the Global Topical Drug Delivery Market:
· MedPharm
· Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (A J&J Company)
· Crescita Therapeutics
· West Pharmaceutical Services
· Biofarmitalia s.r.l
· Pharmatek Laboratories, Inc.
· Stiefel Laboratories, Inc.
· Tapemark
· Acrux Limited
· Nitto Denko Corporation
· Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
· Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
· Pocono Coated Products LLC
· TheraSolve NV.
· Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corporation
· Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG
· Prosollus Pharmaceuticals
· Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
· Novosis AG
· Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
· Transdermal Technologies, Inc.
· Sheffield Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
· Solvay
