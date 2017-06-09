 
Topical Drug Delivery Market Report 2017 – Global Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Topical Drug Delivery Market, By Product Type {Topical (Solid, Liquid, Semi-Solid), Transdermal (Patches, Gels)}; End-User, Distribution Channel, Geography – Trends and Forecast to 2024
 
 
PUNE, India - June 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Topical drug delivery involves the introduction of a medication to the body surface such as skin or mucous membrane or to the circulatory system by periodic transdermal drug delivery for the treatment of diseases. It is considered as key route for local and systemic treatment. Drugs delivered through this route of administration penetrate deeply into the skin and are better absorbed. Topical drugs such as sunscreens and astringents are used for prophylaxis. They are used in the treatment of skin conditions such as bacterial, fungal, and viral infections; inflammation; pruritus; corns; warts; and other dermatologic conditions. Also products such as transdermal patches provide systemic drug delivery non-invasively. Topical drug delivery includes liquid, semi-solid, solid, and transdermal patches and gels.

Global topical drug delivery market is expected to reach USD 205.1 billion by 2024 from USD 101.7 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The global topical drug delivery market is segmented on the basis of product type, indication, distribution channel, end user and geography.

By Product Type:

·         Topical

1.    Solid

2.    Liquid

3.    Semi-Solid

·         Transdermal

1.    Patches

2.    Gels

By End-User:

·         Hospitals

·         Clinics

·         Home Healthcare

·         Diagnostic Centers

Distribution Channel:

·         Direct Tenders

·         Retail

Based on geography the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and rest of the world. The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others.

Read more: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/global-topical-drug-d...

Major Players of the Global Topical Drug Delivery Market:

·         MedPharm

·         Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (A J&J Company)

·         Crescita Therapeutics

·         West Pharmaceutical Services

·         Biofarmitalia s.r.l

·         Pharmatek Laboratories, Inc.

·         Stiefel Laboratories, Inc.

·         Tapemark

·         Acrux Limited

·         Nitto Denko Corporation

·         Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

·         Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

·         Pocono Coated Products LLC

·         TheraSolve NV.

·         Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corporation

·         Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG

·         Prosollus Pharmaceuticals

·         Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

·         Novosis AG

·         Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

·         Transdermal Technologies, Inc.

·         Sheffield Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

·         Solvay

Other Insights:

Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Report Access: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-radiop...

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road,

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: Sales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Visit Data Bridge Blog@ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/data-bridge-market-research%20/

Media Contact: MediaRelations@databridgemarketresearch.com

Investors Contact: Investors@databridgemarketresearch.com

