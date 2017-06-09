 
Paul E. Wojcicki with Segal McCambridge to Speak at TKG's Event

The Knowledge Group has announced today that Paul E. Wojcicki will speak at webcast, "The Daubert Standards: Identifying Effective Strategies in Defending Daubert Motions." This event is scheduled for June 29, 2017 @ 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm (ET).
 
 
NEW YORK - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- For further details, please visit: https://theknowledgegroup.org/event-homepage/?event_id=2331

About Paul E. Wojcicki

PAUL E. WOJCICKI, a Shareholder with Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney, Ltd. (www.smsm.com), has been defending companies in complex state and federal litigation for more than 25 years. Based in Chicago, Paul focuses his national trial and appellate practice on product liability claims, class actions, and commercial disputes for clients in the automotive, medical device and electronics industries.

Mr. Wojcicki also works with companies in connection with product warranty and service contract program improvement, litigation and regulation.  He serves on the board of directors of the Global Warranty and Service Contract Association (www.gwsca.org) and chairs his firm's Appellate and Warranty & Service Sub-Committees. Mr. Wojcicki manages and writes for www.DrivingValue.com, a blog focused on client counseling and litigation in the areas of warranty and service contracts. In addition to being AV-rated, Paul has been recognized annually as an Illinois Super Lawyer (2005-2017) and Leading Lawyer (2012-2017).

About Segal McCambridge

For more than three decades, Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney, Ltd. has built a reputation as a national law firm of accomplished trial attorneys. We routinely counsel and defend clients, including Fortune 500 companies, corporations and individuals, in complex litigation matters across the United States.  Our attorneys are skilled at guiding our clients in matters such as commercial litigation, construction litigation, class action, labor and employment, life sciences, medical device and pharmaceutical, products liability, professional liability, technology and cyber risk, toxic tort and hazardous substances, transportation, warranty. Since our founding in 1986, we have grown to more than 150 attorneys and seven offices in Austin, Chicago, Detroit, Jersey City, New York City, Philadelphia and St. Louis. Learn more at www.smsm.com.

Event Synopsis:

The deposition of an expert witness can be crucial for a case. A successful Daubert motion can help a party win a case or receive a more favorable settlement position. However, there are several considerations that any practicing trial attorney should know and understand before deciding to file a Daubert motion.

In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of experienced litigators organized by The Knowledge Group will discuss the Daubert Standards as well as the effective strategies to successfully apply these against a potential expert witness.

Key topics include:

§  Overview of Daubert Standards

§  Bringing a Daubert Motion

§  When Daubert Challenge is Needed

§  Considering the Scope and Content

§  Defending a Daubert Motion

§  Importance of Prior Rulings Involving Expert Witness

§  Minimizing the Chance of a Backfire

§  Ipse Dixit Testimony

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
