Paul E. Wojcicki with Segal McCambridge to Speak at TKG's Event
The Knowledge Group has announced today that Paul E. Wojcicki will speak at webcast, "The Daubert Standards: Identifying Effective Strategies in Defending Daubert Motions." This event is scheduled for June 29, 2017 @ 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm (ET).
About Paul E. Wojcicki
PAUL E. WOJCICKI, a Shareholder with Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney, Ltd. (www.smsm.com)
Mr. Wojcicki also works with companies in connection with product warranty and service contract program improvement, litigation and regulation. He serves on the board of directors of the Global Warranty and Service Contract Association (www.gwsca.org)
About Segal McCambridge
For more than three decades, Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney, Ltd. has built a reputation as a national law firm of accomplished trial attorneys. We routinely counsel and defend clients, including Fortune 500 companies, corporations and individuals, in complex litigation matters across the United States. Our attorneys are skilled at guiding our clients in matters such as commercial litigation, construction litigation, class action, labor and employment, life sciences, medical device and pharmaceutical, products liability, professional liability, technology and cyber risk, toxic tort and hazardous substances, transportation, warranty. Since our founding in 1986, we have grown to more than 150 attorneys and seven offices in Austin, Chicago, Detroit, Jersey City, New York City, Philadelphia and St. Louis. Learn more at www.smsm.com.
Event Synopsis:
The deposition of an expert witness can be crucial for a case. A successful Daubert motion can help a party win a case or receive a more favorable settlement position. However, there are several considerations that any practicing trial attorney should know and understand before deciding to file a Daubert motion.
In this two-hour LIVE Webcast, a panel of experienced litigators organized by The Knowledge Group will discuss the Daubert Standards as well as the effective strategies to successfully apply these against a potential expert witness.
Key topics include:
§ Overview of Daubert Standards
§ Bringing a Daubert Motion
§ When Daubert Challenge is Needed
§ Considering the Scope and Content
§ Defending a Daubert Motion
§ Importance of Prior Rulings Involving Expert Witness
§ Minimizing the Chance of a Backfire
§ Ipse Dixit Testimony
