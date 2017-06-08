News By Tag
Smart Transaction Systems Launches New Gift Card API for Apple Developers
Swift library allows iOS developers to efficiently add gift or loyalty card features to their point of sale apps
"Many of the latest POS systems are designed to run on iPads and iPhones, giving merchants added convenience and cost savings. Our Swift library for iOS developers makes gift and loyalty card integration significantly easier, and faster, than ever before," said Sarah Miller, Director of Marketing at STS.
Unlike a basic in-store gift card program, the STS gift card platform allows merchants to sell digital gift cards online and participate in LocalGiftCards.com, the top marketplace for gift cards to locally owned businesses. Partnering with STS allows developers to include the latest gift card technology with their app, both quickly and efficiently.
"We're excited about the opportunities this will create for iOS developers,"
Interested developers can request test credentials and free technical support is provided throughout the development process.
Developers can learn more and request test credentials by visiting http://www.smarttransactions.com/
About Smart Transaction Systems
Founded in 1998, Smart Transaction Systems is a leader in stored-value technology, providing innovative stored-value card technology to over 10,000 businesses of all sizes across the country. We help our clients create modern gift and loyalty card programs by incorporating e-commerce capabilities across digital and mobile platforms. Our core focus is providing businesses with a complete suite of relevant, reliable tools for increasing profitability through card-based technology.
Contact
Smart Transaction Systems
Sarah Miller
***@smarttransactions.com
