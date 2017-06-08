 
News By Tag
* Ios
* Gift Card
* Point Of Sale
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Boulder
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
141312111098

Smart Transaction Systems Launches New Gift Card API for Apple Developers

Swift library allows iOS developers to efficiently add gift or loyalty card features to their point of sale apps
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ios
Gift Card
Point Of Sale

Industry:
Software

Location:
Boulder - Colorado - US

Subject:
Services

BOULDER, Colo. - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Smart Transaction Systems (STS), provider of innovative gift card & loyalty card solutions for merchants, has launched a new Swift library that dramatically reduces the amount of time that it takes for Apple developers to add gift and/or loyalty capabilities to their iOS apps.

"Many of the latest POS systems are designed to run on iPads and iPhones, giving merchants added convenience and cost savings. Our Swift library for iOS developers makes gift and loyalty card integration significantly easier, and faster, than ever before," said Sarah Miller, Director of Marketing at STS.

Unlike a basic in-store gift card program, the STS gift card platform allows merchants to sell digital gift cards online and participate in LocalGiftCards.com, the top marketplace for gift cards to locally owned businesses. Partnering with STS allows developers to include the latest gift card technology with their app, both quickly and efficiently.

"We're excited about the opportunities this will create for iOS developers," continued Miller. "We provide transaction processing, reporting and merchant support so that POS software companies can focus on growing their businesses."

Interested developers can request test credentials and free technical support is provided throughout the development process.

Developers can learn more and request test credentials by visiting http://www.smarttransactions.com/developers.

About Smart Transaction Systems

Founded in 1998, Smart Transaction Systems is a leader in stored-value technology, providing innovative stored-value card technology to over 10,000 businesses of all sizes across the country. We help our clients create modern gift and loyalty card programs by incorporating e-commerce capabilities across digital and mobile platforms. Our core focus is providing businesses with a complete suite of relevant, reliable tools for increasing profitability through card-based technology.

Contact
Smart Transaction Systems
Sarah Miller
***@smarttransactions.com
End
Source:
Email:***@smarttransactions.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Smart Transaction Systems PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share