-- Looking for a unique gift to buy a grouchy dad or father-in-law?Self-help authors Sally Marks and Jacqueline Howard may have the answer with the paperback version of their self-improvement book,The book is a practical guide on how to reduce negativity and embrace happiness. From meth addicts to multi-millionaires,offers powerful experiences of individuals who have faced dramatic challenges, but did not lose hope. Using these compelling biographies, as well as practical advice and simple exercises, the reader is guided on an internal journey toward adopting a more joyful way to live.The book retails for $15 on Amazon, but many stores are offering a sale price of $12.99 as an incentive to reduce the number of crabby people in society. Signed copies of the book are available by contacting markspr@cox.net."Everyone suffers from negativity in one form or another, but not everyone knows how to erase it from their lives," said Marks. "This book is a simple, friendly and entertaining read that should be a hit with nearly everyone. For those who are already optimistic it serves as a friendly reminder on how to maintain a positive mindset in a negative world."To schedule a workshop or interview call 480-861-5554 or visit www.erasenegativity.blogspot.com.