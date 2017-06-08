Starz Hit Tv Series "Power" Star, Naturi Naughton, Graces The Cover Of Sheen Magazine

Exuding power and poise, actress Naturi Naughton, shines in an intimate interview exclusive, discussing her most powerful role yet — motherhood.

SM_JulyAugust17_ShadesofBlack COVER 6-14-2017 #3

End

-- Media ContactSammi Haynes, Editor-In-ChiefSammi.haynes@sheenmagazine.com(864) 862-6782www.sheenmagazine.comJackie Bush, Public RelationsPR@sheenmagazine.com(213) 924-9204Celebrating melanin in every radiant hue with a conglomerate of successful black-owned brands, beauty, and businesswomen, SHEEN MAGAZINE pays homage to African American culture in the "Shades of Black" issue. The July/August 2017 issue brings readers inside the unparalleled innovation and creative genius of some of the hottest black-owned brands, entertainers, and entrepreneurs.From cultural appropriation in fashion, down to the best beauty products for a perfect complexion, The Ultimate Beauty Guide declares liberation and an exuberant celebration of the mere evidence that there is beauty in every shade.In the glossy issue, Power Actress, Naturi Naughton discusses walking in her newfound sense of power as a mother to be, and the new season of hit show, Power. In the introspective interview, Naturi Naughton weighs in on how she was able to continue to thrive after past discords, from being exiled from 3LW to the backlash she received from Lil' Kim after she portrayed her in Notorious.Nas' daughter, Destiny Jones, talks about her lip gloss line, Lipmatic, that pays homage to her dad's classic album Stillmatic. Essence Akins shares her coveted beauty secrets in beauty spotlight, and she opens up about her role in the NBC show Marlon.The Cut Life's Tahira Joy talks creating the most influential platform for short hair and the hottest cuts for the summer. Just in time for midsummer, SHEEN educates readers on how to use one of this season's hottest beauty trends such as our watermelon toner and citrus bath bombs DIYs. From highlighting trendy summer swimsuits in the neutral zone, down to getting killer Olympic abs this summer, we've got you covered.Our featured double-cover glamazon, Draya Michele, talks things she and her fiancé, Orlando Scandrick, do as a couple, upcoming wedding nuptials, how social media has influenced her business and her biggest challenge in becoming an entrepreneur.Insecure star Yvonne Orji talks the new season, her spirituality and the strength in being black, while Greenleaf star Tye White describes his perfect summer date, summer activities and gets candid about the black lives matter movement.SHEEN MAGAZINE's July/August exclusive 2017 The Shades of Black Issue hits stands on June 27, 2017.Sheen Magazine is The Ultimate Beauty Guide for the modern day woman. The southern national lifestyle and beauty publication is the preeminent voice for the American beauty on new trends, techniques, and products. Sheen Magazine is a national and international distributed publication. Published bi-monthly, Sheen Magazine maintains its influence by always remaining current on what is happening and what is to come with beauty, fashion, hair, and entertainment. The publication seeks to cultivate, educate, and motivate its readers to their personal level of success and excellence. The Ultimate Beauty Guide and can be purchased nationally at Target, Wal-Mart, Walgreens, Books-A-Million, and Barnes & Noble.Visit us online at SheenMagazine.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @sheenmagazine.