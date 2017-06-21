Free Digital Security Workshop Aimed at Reducing Cyber Criminality for SMEs in London

London Digital Security Centre

-- The London Digital Security Centre will be hosting aonat 6 Mitre Passage, North Greenwich, London, focusing on the key areas of digital security that will help to protect small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) from cyber criminality, and support businesses to work in a secure digital environment.Businesses interested in attending this event, should register at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/london-digital-security-centre-workshop-tickets-35177889013.The free workshop will include introductions from the London Digital Security Centre Chief Executive, John Unsworth, presentations on key findings from assessing the security posture of 500 SMEs, a briefing on the current criminal trends targeting likeminded businesses and a briefing on the controls that can be implemented to protect an SME against criminal efforts.In addition, there will be a hands-on demonstration of DMARC and digital signatures. Businesses are invited to bring a laptop to conduct these two demonstrations specifically for their organisation. DMARC, which stands for "Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting & Conformance", is an email authentication, policy, and reporting protocol."This is the first of many such events that we'll be hosting alongside our free membership scheme to help SME's operating in London improve their digital posture and operate securely online. Given the recent ransomware attacks, its vital that all businesses understand the importance of this work."For further information on the London Digital Security Centre please visit www.londondsc.co.uk or contact John Unsworth by email at: john.unsworth@londondsc.co.uk.