Free Digital Security Workshop Aimed at Reducing Cyber Criminality for SMEs in London

 
 
London Digital Security Centre
London Digital Security Centre
LONDON - June 27, 2017 - PRLog -- The London Digital Security Centre will be hosting a free workshop on Wednesday 5 July from 1pm to 4pm at 6 Mitre Passage, North Greenwich, London, focusing on the key areas of digital security that will help to protect small to medium sized enterprises (SMEs) from cyber criminality, and support businesses to work in a secure digital environment.

Businesses interested in attending this event, should register at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/london-digital-security-centre-workshop-tickets-35177889013.

The free workshop will include introductions from the London Digital Security Centre Chief Executive, John Unsworth, presentations on key findings from assessing the security posture of 500 SMEs, a briefing on the current criminal trends targeting likeminded businesses and a briefing on the controls that can be implemented to protect an SME against criminal efforts.

In addition, there will be a hands-on demonstration of DMARC and digital signatures. Businesses are invited to bring a laptop to conduct these two demonstrations specifically for their organisation. DMARC, which stands for "Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting & Conformance", is an email authentication, policy, and reporting protocol.

John Unsworth, Chief Executive for the Centre, says, "This is the first of many such events that we'll be hosting alongside our free membership scheme to help SME's operating in London improve their digital posture and operate securely online. Given the recent ransomware attacks, its vital that all businesses understand the importance of this work."

For further information on the London Digital Security Centre please visit www.londondsc.co.uk or contact John Unsworth by email at: john.unsworth@londondsc.co.uk.

Contact
Alison Page Marketing
***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk
End
Source:London Digital Security Centre
Email:***@alisonpagemarketing.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Cyber Crime, Digital Security, Dmarc
Industry:Computers
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Events
