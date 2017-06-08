News By Tag
Get The Best TMT Bar Rate Per Kg In Bengal And Agartala With Toptech
When it comes to cutting edge technology and high quality TMT bars, TopTech, from Tech Nirman Ispat Pvt. Ltd is making a buzz for quite some time. For people of Bengal and Agartala, it brings the best rates of TMT bars.
The Key Differentiators
Well built TMT bars from TopTech demonstrate all the qualities of superiority including, high ductility, better weld-ability, higher strength, better corrosion and earthquake resistance. TMT bars are thermo mechanical treated under controlled parameters. Therefore, they are uniform throughout their lengths and free from any kind of internal stress. In order to ensure minimum human causalities and structural damages after accidents of earthquake, TMT bars from the house of TopTech are passed through a number of stringent test procedures. These are some of the key differentiators of the company.
Avant-Garde Technologies
The state-of-the-
About The Company
Based out of Kolkata, West Bengal, TopTech is a young company under the flagship of one of the leading companys', Tech Nirman Ispat Pvt. Ltd. With an aim of achieving technological advancements and producing superior quality TMT bars in the years to come, TopTech has started making its presence felt in the market.
Contact Information
Tech Nirman Ispat Pvt. Ltd
46, BB Ganguly Street Kolkata – 700012
Phone: (033) 4003 5050
Email: info@technirman.com
Website: http://toptechtmt.com/
Tech Nirman Ispat Pvt. Ltd
***@technirman.com
