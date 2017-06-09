News By Tag
TUV Rheinland Released White Paper on Development of China's Robot Industry with CCID
Xinhua Zhao, vice general manager of Commercial Services of TUV Rheinland Greater China introduced the main content of the White Paper and discussed the development status and trends of China's robot industry as well as the latest process of testing, inspection and certification, as well as comprehensive safety solutions for China's robot industry with personages from government administrations, R&D institutions, robot manufacturing corporates present at the conference.
The White Paper firstly affirms China's global leading position by industrial robot sales, reveals main problems in current development. Finally, by virtue of years of practical experience in robotic testing, inspection and certification of TUV Rheinland and CCID, White Paper suggests multi-dimensional safety and certification solutions to improve quality as well as international image of China's robot products.
When releasing White Paper, Xinhua Zhao said that even though China's robot industry has won some remarkable achievements, compared with the industrially advanced countries, there are still some problems, including long-term dependence on imports for key components, incomplete industrial standards, etc. which seriously restricts the healthy and rapid development of the industry. Moreover, due to lack of standards, the product quality of China's robots is uneven. In the meantime, industrial robots are applied into highly precise production, and it still requires human operators to participate in robotic manufacturing process, and thus, how to ensure the operational safety of robots will be of particular importance.
Machine safety solutions to ensure the application danger of robots to the minimum level
TUV Rheinland can help robot related corporates to comprehensively understand relevant international and domestic technical standards, cultivating professional robotic technical talents, evaluating design schemes and identifying the hazards and risks for the products as well as those for coordination with other machines, systems, materials and software, to ensure the safety of the products during the design and manufacturing segment from the aspects involving professional course training, design evaluation, sample inspection, site safety evaluation and so on.
Multiple advanced EMC laboratories to ensure the safety of electromagnetic compatibility for robots
As most of the robot systems adopt variable frequency driving components (will produce relatively large electromagnetic interference)
The world's first robotic cable standard from the third-party institute to ensure the safety of the robotic cables
In August 2016, TUV Rheinland pioneered the development and issued the world's first robotic cable standard from the third-party institute - 2 PfG 2577, which made systemic stipulation for physical, mechanical and electrical properties for robotic cables. It not only expressly put forward the requirements for R&D of robotic cables for cable manufacturers, significantly reducing R&D costs for cable manufacturers, but also providing direct and reliable reference for considering the ability of suppliers, controlling the product quality of suppliers for cable manufacturers
TUV Rheinland's functional safety certificates are included in the tender requirements by international purchasers
The world-renown buyers have proposed the requirements towards functional safety on procurement, as the international authority of certification EU officially authorized, the functional safety certificates of TUV Rheinland have become one of the tender requirements for international purchasers. TUV Rheinland suggests developing and designing robotic systems based on the standards and specifications of IEC 61508, IEC 62061, ISO 13849, ISO 10218 and ISO / TS 15066, to ensure the functional safety.
Technical experts authorized by ATEX and IECEx to ensure explosion-proof safety of robots
When a robot needs to be used in explosive or environment with explosive risk, it must be equipped with explosion-proof safety function to avoid explosions. TUV Rheinland explosion-proof safety certification department is the largest institution specialized in ATEX and IECEx international explosion-proof certification with offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei. It has more than ten experienced technical experts and auditors who are authorized by ATEX and IECEx, who can effectively help customers shorten certification cycle, thus to save cost.
Go global with China Robot certificate
In November 2016, four ministries including the national development and Reform Commission, General Administration of quality inspection, the Ministry of industry and Certification and Accreditation Administration of the People's Republic of China have issued the mark of China Robot certification system and CCID Testing and Certification Co., Ltd was designated as corporate operation platform for conducting robot testing business. In addition to the normal testing, inspection and certification projects, CCID Testing and Certification and TUV Rheinland has jointly launched a variety of value-added services, including mechanical and electrical safety training, issuing China Mark certificate of TUV Rheinland to those corporates obtaining China Robot certificate, as well as further issuing international CE certificates for the corporates which met the requirements to help the products to go global
For full text of 2017 White Paper on Development of China's Robot Industry, please click and fulfill application. https://jinshuju.net/
