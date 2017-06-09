 
News By Tag
* Tuv
* Robot
* Ccid
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tsuen Wan
  Kowloon
  Hong Kong
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1514131211109

TUV Rheinland Released White Paper on Development of China's Robot Industry with CCID

 
 
China Robot Market Overview EN
China Robot Market Overview EN
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Tuv
* Robot
* Ccid

Industry:
* Electronics

Location:
* Tsuen Wan - Kowloon - Hong Kong

Subject:
* Reports

TSUEN WAN, Hong Kong - June 14, 2017 - PRLog -- TUV Rheinland was invited to attend "Goods-to-People" AGV Achievement Conference held by CCID and jointly released 2017 White Paper on Development of China's Robot Industrywith CCID Testing and Certification Center Co.,Ltd (hereinafter referred to as "CCID Testing and Certification").

Xinhua Zhao, vice general manager of Commercial Services of TUV Rheinland Greater China introduced the main content of the White Paper and discussed the development status and trends of China's robot industry as well as the latest process of testing, inspection and certification, as well as comprehensive safety solutions for China's robot industry with personages from government administrations, R&D institutions, robot manufacturing corporates present at the conference.

The White Paper firstly affirms China's global leading position by industrial robot sales, reveals main problems in current development. Finally, by virtue of years of practical experience in robotic testing, inspection and certification of TUV Rheinland and CCID, White Paper suggests multi-dimensional safety and certification solutions to improve quality as well as international image of China's robot products.

When releasing White Paper, Xinhua Zhao said that even though China's robot industry has won some remarkable achievements, compared with the industrially advanced  countries, there are still some problems, including long-term dependence on imports for key components, incomplete industrial standards, etc. which seriously restricts the healthy and rapid development of the industry. Moreover, due to lack of standards, the product quality of China's robots is uneven. In the meantime, industrial robots are applied into highly precise production, and it still requires human operators to participate in robotic manufacturing process, and thus,  how to ensure the operational safety of robots will be of particular importance.

Machine safety solutions to ensure the application danger of robots to the minimum level

TUV Rheinland can help robot related corporates to comprehensively understand relevant international and domestic technical standards, cultivating professional robotic technical talents, evaluating design schemes and identifying the hazards and risks for the products as well as those for coordination with other machines, systems, materials and software, to ensure the safety of the products during the design and manufacturing segment from the aspects involving professional course training, design evaluation, sample inspection, site safety evaluation and so on.

Multiple advanced EMC laboratories to ensure the safety of electromagnetic compatibility for robots
As most of the robot systems adopt variable frequency driving components (will produce relatively large electromagnetic interference) with other digital circuit, it is relatively difficult to pass through the test projects involving conduction disturbance and radiation disturbance under EN 61000-6-4 standard. In order to pass through this test, TUV Rheinland suggests that factories shall lay emphasis on whether these key components can meet the requirements of the above mentioned electromagnetic compatibility standard when purchasing or designing the key components.

The world's first robotic cable standard from the third-party institute to ensure the safety of the robotic cables

In August 2016, TUV Rheinland pioneered the development and issued the world's first robotic cable standard from the third-party institute - 2 PfG 2577, which made systemic stipulation for physical, mechanical and electrical properties for robotic cables. It not only expressly put forward the requirements for R&D of robotic cables for cable manufacturers, significantly reducing R&D costs for cable manufacturers, but also providing direct and reliable reference for considering the ability of suppliers, controlling the product quality of suppliers for cable manufacturers

TUV Rheinland's functional safety certificates are included in the tender requirements by international purchasers
The world-renown buyers have proposed the requirements towards functional safety on procurement, as the international authority of certification EU officially authorized, the functional safety certificates of TUV Rheinland have become one of the tender requirements for international purchasers. TUV Rheinland suggests developing and designing robotic systems based on the standards and specifications of IEC 61508, IEC 62061, ISO 13849, ISO 10218 and ISO / TS 15066, to ensure the functional safety.

Technical experts authorized by ATEX and IECEx to ensure explosion-proof safety of robots
When a robot needs to be used in explosive or environment with explosive risk, it must be equipped with explosion-proof safety function to avoid explosions. TUV Rheinland explosion-proof safety certification department is the largest institution specialized in ATEX and IECEx international explosion-proof certification with offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Taipei. It has more than ten experienced technical experts and auditors who are authorized by ATEX and IECEx, who can effectively help customers shorten certification cycle, thus to save cost.

Go global with China Robot certificate
In November 2016, four ministries including the national development and Reform Commission, General Administration of quality inspection, the Ministry of industry and Certification and Accreditation Administration of the People's Republic of China have issued the mark of China Robot certification system and CCID Testing and Certification Co., Ltd was designated as corporate operation platform for conducting robot testing business. In addition to the normal testing, inspection and certification projects, CCID Testing and Certification and TUV Rheinland has jointly launched a variety of value-added services, including mechanical and electrical safety training, issuing China Mark certificate of TUV Rheinland to those corporates obtaining China Robot certificate, as well as further issuing international CE certificates for the corporates which met the requirements to help the products to go global

For full text of 2017 White Paper on Development of China's Robot Industry, please click and fulfill application. https://jinshuju.net/f/ynMf20
End
Source:TUV Rheinland
Email:***@tuv.com Email Verified
Tags:Tuv, Robot, Ccid
Industry:Electronics
Location:Tsuen Wan - Kowloon - Hong Kong
Subject:Reports
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TUV Rheinland Hong Kong Ltd News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 14, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share