Korenix Made a Buzz at CommunicAsia 2017 with its SMART Solutions

Korenix has successfully exhibited at the CommunicAsia 2017 held in Singapore. It was a three-day exhibition/conference, showing the key technologies in IoT, SMART Cities, Cloud & Big Data, etc.

-- Korenix made a buzz during the show by presenting its latest Wireless and Power-over-Ethernet products withandfeatures used in. The Cyber Security features that Korenix recently devotes into include MAC security, IEEE 802.1x Port Based access control, IEEE 802.1x Radius Server authentication, 802.1x MAB, Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), IP Source Guard, and Denial of ARP Inspection. On the other side, the Cyber Redundancy functions include MSR (Multiple Super Ring), ITU-T G.8032 ERPS, RSTP, MSTP, Super Chain, etc.With the development on these technologies, Korenix is able to provide its customers with the most reliable network communication environments. Moreover, the diverse product line of Korenix (Industrial Ethernet Switches, Industrial Power-over-Ethernet Switches, Industrial Wireless & Cellular devices, Industrial Computers, etc.) can fulfill all kinds of needs of the customers.Korenix has achieved great success on exhibiting at the CommunicAsia 2017, and it is expected to have more display on products and technologies at the upcoming shows in Shanghai, UK, and Germany. The distributors, partners, and friends of Korenix are sincerely invited to join Korenix at the global exhibitions.• The next show will be in the UK atatfrom June 20to 22; visit Korenix website to learn more.• More information about Korenix global exhibitions please check on the Korenix website at the Event page., a Beijer Electronics Group Company, is devoted to designing and manufacturing high-quality Industrial Ethernet and Wireless Products to ensure high quality and reliability of industrial networks.Website: www.korenix.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ KorenixTechnology/ Tel: +886-2-8911-1000Email: sales@korenix.com