June 2017
Austin Audiologist Opens New Clinic in South Austin

Hearing aids,Tinnitus, Audiology Services are becoming easier to get in South Austin.
 
AUSTIN, Texas - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Margaret Hutchison, Owner and Medical director of Austin Hearing Services Corp.of Austin Texas, is a board certified Doctor of Audiology.  As a provider from the North Austin area near the Arboretum on Capital of Texas Hwy, Dr. Hutchison wanted to offer greater services and cheaper products for patient with Hearing difficulties and Tinnitus problems (Ringing in The Ear) located in South Austin.  With months of planning and tons of work Dr Hutchison has recently opened her newest labor of love Austin Hearing Services South.  AHS South is open for business at 7201-B Manchaca Road in Adult Care of Austin's medical building complex. Dr. Hutchison will be teaming up with Adult Care of Austin's Dr. Steven Dobberfuhl and Dr. Allen Sonstein.     The new Hearing Clinic offers state of the art, high technology hearing instruments manufactured by Phonak, Oticon, Siemens, Resound, Sonic, and Widex. Services include (wax removal) Cerumen Removal, Tinnitus evaluations, Free hearing aid consultations, and Audiology Testing and services.

Http://austinhearingservices.com

Source:Austin Hearing Services
Hearing Aids
Medical
Austin - Texas - United States
