The Josie Music Awards Says, "You Are Nominated!"

The Official 2017 Josie Music Awards Nomination List will be released to the public and media on Friday, June 16th.

Tinamarie Passantino, COO/CFO

3314425833

tina@josieshow.com Tinamarie Passantino, COO/CFO3314425833

-- The Josie Music Awards will release the official 2017 Nomination List on Friday, June 16th to the public and media via their website www.josiemusicawards.com. If you are an independent or up and coming artist THIS is the list you want to be on! This being the 3rd annual Josie Music Awards - this has quickly become the largest music award show for independent artists worldwide. The Josie Music Awards is recognized and attended by many in the music industry including record labels (all sizes/levels), talent agencies, promotion companies, management companies, booking agencies, and more.The 2017 Josie Music Awards will be held on Sunday, September 17th at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Nominees from all over the United States and around the globe will come in to Nashville to celebrate the music and talent of the independent music industry. This red-carpet event will include near 80 award categories, Independent Country Music Hall of Fame inductees, the Lifetime Musical Achievement Award, Josie Music Awards Songwriters Competition winners, live music performances, and many surprises.This year The Josie Music Awards will have a full weekend of events starting on Friday night (September 15th) and all day on Saturday (September 16th) leading up to the main event on Sunday, September 17th. Plan to spend the weekend with the Josie Network! Full weekend details available soon...The Josie Music Awards is a part of The Josie Network, LLC. of Brands. The Josie Network, LLC. and all its brands are owned by Josie Passantino, CEO and Tinamarie Passantino, COO/CFO. Other brands of The Josie Network are The Josie Show, Country Blast Radio, Confidently Ready by Josie Passantino, Josie Passantino Music, Indie Star Entertainment, The Independent Country Music Hall of Fame, Chic Ready Pet Boutique, and The Artist Collection (published book).To obtain more information on the Josie Network of Brands visit www.thejosienetwork.com. Tickets for this event are available at www.josiemusicawards.com.