Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon Recommends Top Skin Protection for the Summer
Here are tips for sunscreen this summer by top dermatologist.
For kids, she recommends Blue Lizard Suncreen, which is also broad-spectrum, water resistant and a physical blocker. Dr. Haberle states, "Kids love how the bottle changes color in the harmful UV rays."
Sun can cause a lot of damage such as wrinkles, discoloration of the skin with sunspots and also skin cancer. Sometimes all the abundance of skin protection products can be very confusing, and not all sunscreen is alike or equally effective.
Sunscreen is necessary year round, but especially during peak hours when UV rays are the strongest, from 10am to 4pm. Seek shade, use broad-spectrum sunscreen of SPF 30 or greater, and also sun-protective clothing such as sunglasses and wide brimmed hats. Apply at least 1 once of sunscreen, at least 30 minutes before going outside, and reapply every 2 hours. You can read the entire article here: https://styleblueprint.com/
Style Blue Print is an online magazine, connecting women to their community. Style Blue Print is the south's premier digital lifestyle publication, at your fingertips. Find the best local shops, restaurants and services in the south with the SB Guide. Discover new businesses by searching Categories, such as Fashion, Restaurant and Home, or sort by Neighborhoods. View the latest events and goings-on around.
Dr. Sasha Haberle, is a double board certified dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon, and just opened Metrolina Dermatology and Skin Specialists in South Charlotte, N.C. Metrolina Dermatology is taking new patients. For more information on Dr. Haberle or Metrolina Dermatologist-
