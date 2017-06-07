News By Tag
ACEC/MA announces Allen & Major Associates, Inc. as 2017 winner of three Bronze Engineering Awards
The 2017 Engineering Excellence Awards were announced at the recent ACEC/MA Engineering Excellence and Awards Gala with emcees Carol Gladstone, Commissioner of the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance and Commissioner Leo Roy of the Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Allen & Major Associates, Inc. headquartered in Woburn, was retained by Benchmark Senior Living in Woburn to assimilate an 87-unit assisted living and memory care facility into a residential area.
The Benchmark at Woburn project represents how creative site civil design contributes to the future landscapes of our communities. The team resolved significant permitting, storm water, traffic, and environmental challenges by utilizing innovative applications of common construction materials, new techniques in adaptive traffic control, and terraced landscape walls to minimize disturbance into riverfront area.
The firm also took a bronze for its work at Brightview Canton, a 160-unit community for seniors that resides on a former sand and gravel pit. Allen & Major Associates was retained by Shelter Development, LLC to provide engineering expertise to turn a mostly barren and impervious site into an environmentally responsible and modern development.
Innovative solutions to complex obstacles included Bio retention swales around the entire
developed area to capture, treat and recharge storm water, runoff and planting low-nutrient, grassland to provide habitat.
Retained by Littleton Commercial Investments to work on The Point Project in Littleton, Massachusetts, the firm designed and engineered a 500,000- square foot mixed-use development on 90 acres adjacent to Route 495. The project features a "stacked" retail concept allowing the development to sit seamlessly within the hill and natural grades that surround it. Using urban design principals, the design features a mix of amenities that draw consumers to places to connect and socialize. Despite its great size, The Point showcases the ability of a large-scale development to occur adjacent to priority environmental resource areas without risk of degradation.
"The winning projects exemplify ingenuity and professionalism and represent the breadth of engineering's contribution to our everyday lives," said ACEC/MA President Mark S. Bartlett PE, Senior Associate at Stantec, Inc. "They are outstanding examples of how engineers connect communities, provide safe and reliable water and energy, and make our buildings safe and efficient. The professional engineers and their colleagues at our member firms are dedicated to working on quality infrastructure, which wouldn't otherwise exist. These outstanding projects are but a few examples of the quality work designed by Massachusetts engineering firms."
About ACEC/MA
The American Council of Engineering Companies of Massachusetts (ACEC/MA) is the business association of the Massachusetts engineering industry, representing over 120 independent engineering companies engaged in the development of transportation, environmental, industrial, and other infrastructure. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Boston, MA, ACEC/MA is a member organization of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) based in Washington, DC. ACEC is a national federation of 51 state and regional organizations. For more information on ACEC/MA, visit their website at www.acecma.org. ACEC/MA is undertaking an awareness campaign to educate the public on the many contributions engineers make (or the engineering innovations)
