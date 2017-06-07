News By Tag
Micah Di Sabato Achieves Top MRINetwork® Professional Designation
The Morisey-Dart Group Fosters Outstanding Professional Leadership and Ethical Practices
Di Sabato joined the Morisey-Dart Group in 2013 and specializes in search and recruitment for the Medical Device and Life Sciences industries. His career has been focused on developing long-term strategic partnerships with companies and leaders within his industries on both a domestic and international basis. His ability to understand his clients' overall business structure and strategic plan has allowed him to have a major impact on their business growth through key talent placement. Di Sabato has successfully lead several RPO projects for key clients' major sales force roll-outs.
He also has positioned himself as a National Account Manager, or "Single Source Contact" between the client and the MRINetwork® recruiters, with several of his international Fortune 500 and industry leading clients.
The CSAM® program, which was established in 1985, allows executive recruiters to accelerate their personal and professional development and to differentiate themselves from the competition. "We are very proud of the CSAMs in our organization,"
In order to receive the CSAM® designation, recruiters must pursue a comprehensive course of study, pass a rigorous examination, and meet minimum performance requirements.
"Micah delivers results for his candidates and clients," said Dave Dart, Managing Partner of the Morisey-Dart Group. "He is highly respected for his knowledge of the medical device marketplace and his understanding of how the best individuals have the highest impact when the right match happens."
CSAMs within the MRINetwork®organization are recognized leaders who are consistently top-ranked performers who exhibit a very low rate of turnover. "These metrics effectively demonstrate the success of the program," said Halverson.
About Morisey-Dart Group
The Morisey-Dart Group executive recruitment firm partners with clients to find the impact players needed to solve problems, meet demands for growth, and control costs, while improving efficiency. They are specialists in areas such as Residential, Commercial & Heavy Highway/Civil (Roads and Bridges) Construction, Medical Device Manufacturing, Banking & Finance, Health Information Systems (HIS), Managed Services (Print & IT), Retail Global Sourcing & Merchandising, 3D Printing, and Precision Machining (CNC) & Manufacturing industries.
About MRINetwork®
Management Recruiters International, Inc. branded as MRINetwork®, (www.mrinetwork.com), is a subsidiary of CDI Corp, a global provider of engineering and information technology outsourcing solutions and professional staffing (www.cdicorp.com)
Media Contact:
Angeline Plesek
Research & Marketing
Morisey-Dart Group
239-596-7280 ext. 10
Contact
Angeline Plesek
***@morisey-
