 
News By Tag
* Medical Device Recruiter
* Medical Device Recruiting
* Medical Device Search
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Naples
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
13121110987


Micah Di Sabato Achieves Top MRINetwork® Professional Designation

The Morisey-Dart Group Fosters Outstanding Professional Leadership and Ethical Practices
 
 
micah-di-sabato-medical-device-recruitment
micah-di-sabato-medical-device-recruitment
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Medical Device Recruiter
Medical Device Recruiting
Medical Device Search

Industry:
Biotech

Location:
Naples - Florida - US

Subject:
Awards

NAPLES, Fla. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- – Micah Di Sabato, Director of Medical Device Recruitment Services at the Morisey-Dart Group, a nationwide executive search firm based in Southwest Florida and part of the MRINetwork®, recently achieved the designation of Certified Senior Account Manager (CSAM®). This is the highest rank awarded to recruiters atMRINetwork®, one of the largest executive search and recruitment organizations in the world.

Di Sabato joined the Morisey-Dart Group in 2013 and specializes in search and recruitment for the Medical Device and Life Sciences industries. His career has been focused on developing long-term strategic partnerships with companies and leaders within his industries on both a domestic and international basis. His ability to understand his clients' overall business structure and strategic plan has allowed him to have a major impact on their business growth through key talent placement. Di Sabato has successfully lead several RPO projects for key clients' major sales force roll-outs.

He also has positioned himself as a National Account Manager, or "Single Source Contact" between the client and the MRINetwork® recruiters, with several of his international Fortune 500 and industry leading clients.

The CSAM® program, which was established in 1985, allows executive recruiters to accelerate their personal and professional development and to differentiate themselves from the competition. "We are very proud of the CSAMs in our organization," said Nancy Halverson, General Manager Franchise Operations of MRINetwork®, "They are at the top of their profession, committed to excellence and dedicated to delivering the highest quality customer service."

In order to receive the CSAM® designation, recruiters must pursue a comprehensive course of study, pass a rigorous examination, and meet minimum performance requirements.

"Micah delivers results for his candidates and clients," said Dave Dart, Managing Partner of the Morisey-Dart Group. "He is highly respected for his knowledge of the medical device marketplace and his understanding of how the best individuals have the highest impact when the right match happens."

CSAMs within the MRINetwork®organization are recognized leaders who are consistently top-ranked performers who exhibit a very low rate of turnover. "These metrics effectively demonstrate the success of the program," said Halverson.

For more information about the Morisey-Dart Group visit http://www.morisey-dart.com

About Morisey-Dart Group

The Morisey-Dart Group executive recruitment firm partners with clients to find the impact players needed to solve problems, meet demands for growth, and control costs, while improving efficiency. They are specialists in areas such as Residential, Commercial & Heavy Highway/Civil (Roads and Bridges) Construction, Medical Device Manufacturing, Banking & Finance, Health Information Systems (HIS), Managed Services (Print & IT), Retail Global Sourcing & Merchandising, 3D Printing, and Precision Machining (CNC) & Manufacturing industries.

About MRINetwork®

Management Recruiters International, Inc. branded as MRINetwork®, (www.mrinetwork.com), is a subsidiary of CDI Corp, a global provider of engineering and information technology outsourcing solutions and professional staffing (www.cdicorp.com). MRINetwork® has approximately 600 offices in 40 countries.

Media Contact:
Angeline Plesek
Research & Marketing
Morisey-Dart Group
aplesek@morisey-dart.com

239-596-7280 ext. 10

Contact
Angeline Plesek
***@morisey-dart.com
End
Source:
Email:***@morisey-dart.com Email Verified
Tags:Medical Device Recruiter, Medical Device Recruiting, Medical Device Search
Industry:Biotech
Location:Naples - Florida - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Morisey-Dart Group PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share