Bryce Resort Shakes Things Up This Year For Their BryceFest
"This year has a new look and a new vibe," said Ryan Locher, General Manager. "After 17 years it was time to shake things up. All the BryceFest activities will take place slopeside this year. We have about 30 high-end craft vendors featuring only hand-made/hand-
Magician and Illusionist Wes Iseli is back for his eleventh year, with three performances beginning at noon. His performances get bigger and more jaw-dropping every year. The Foundry Street Project will perform from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. and The Robbie Limon Band, a BryceFest tradition, will round out the evening playing 70s-era rock from 7:00 - 9:30 p.m. The evening culminates with an illuminating fireworks show, not to be missed and staged by Advanced Pyrotechnics who are returning for the fifth year.
Along with the food, crafts, and entertainment, the Resort will be offering its full slate of mountain activities including zipline, bike park, disc, fling and traditional golf, tubing, rock wall and euro bungee, scenic lift rides, and Lake Laura will be open for some cooling off.
No matter your entertainment and adventure quotient, Bryce Resort has it all! For all things Bryce, visit www.bryceresort.com and follow us on Instagram @bryce_resort and facebook.com/
About Bryce Resort:
Located in the foothills of the Allegheny Mountains, two hours west of Metropolitan Washington, D.C., Bryce is a member-owned, four season sports and recreation resort dedicated to serving its members, guests, and visitors. Known for being family-friendly, the resort features the Horst Locher Snowsports School and a mountain bike park with beginner, intermediate and expert trails and lift access. In addition, the expansive property boasts a PGA rated 18 hole, par 71 golf course in an Alpine setting, and Lake Laura, a 45-acre spring-fed lake with beaches, a picnic area, snack bar, and opportunities to canoe, paddleboat, and paddleboard. Bryce also offers four dining options ranging from casual meals to fine dining.
