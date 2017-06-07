 
Mario Orellana Joins Acuity Cloud Solutions to lead the Oracle HCM Cloud Fusion Practice

 
 
Mario Orellana
Mario Orellana
 
KEENE, N.H. - June 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Acuity Cloud Solutions, a leading provider of HCM cloud-based application support and services, and Gold-level member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), welcomes Mario Orellana as Director, Oracle Fusion Sales & Services.

In this role, Mr. Orellana will lead and deliver Acuity's Oracle HCM Cloud Fusion services. He will focus on growth and implementation strategies to expand Fusion operations for the organization, continuing to build upon a strong, client-focused and innovative culture.

"I look forward to building relationships with new customers, Oracle Sales team professionals and partners, in addition to supporting clients who are ready to elevate their organization with Oracle HCM Cloud Fusion solutions," shares Mario.

Heidi Hurt, CEO & Founder of Acuity, states "Mario is an experienced and trusted professional in the HCM cloud industry for both the upmarket and mid-market space, and brings a unique level of functional and technical knowledge to customers, partners and our team. His strengths in identifying process improvements using HCM technology to attain expected ROI and maximize efficiencies is in direct alignment with the Acuity team's mission to deliver solutions that fit with business processes and are optimized to their highest potential."

Prior to joining Acuity, Mario was a Senior Principal HCM Lead at Jibe Consulting, working with clients in a variety of industries, including Healthcare, High Tech, Retail and Manufacturing. Additional experience includes leading functional and technical teams across multiple locations and spearheading on-premise and cloud HCM solution development and support, professional services, and applying pre and post sales engagement methodologies.

About Acuity Cloud Solutions

Acuity Cloud Solutions is an HR consulting partner and Oracle Gold Partner, specializing in HCM cloud-based application services with a focus on Taleo, Fusion and E-Business Suite. The team has 100+ years' combined experience delivering expert knowledge with implementations, migrations, upgrades, system administration, training, support, project management, and more. Acuity provides a full spectrum of HR services from benefits to employee relations to recruiting. Drawing from hundreds of successful client engagements in a wide variety of industries, Acuity's experts deliver innovative solutions and best practices to ensure systems are aligned with business processes, implemented efficiently, and optimized to their highest potential. For more information, visit: www.acuitycloudsolutions.com.

Dawn Thomas-Smith
***@acuitycloudsolutions.com
