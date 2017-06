Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning Offers Humidistats

End

-- All of a sudden, the weather has become pretty predictable again in South Florida. Just about every afternoon features warm temperatures and rainy conditions. And, because there is little relief offered in the evenings, there is a good chance you are relying on your air conditioning system very often. Do you want to make sure your unit is running flawlessly before the worst of the summer heat arrives? Make sure to call in Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning, right away!Ewing Air offers a number of products, including humidistats. Though they are similar to thermostats, these devices can also control relative humidity. After removing the water from the air, a humidistat can help your environment feel crisp and comfortable. And, this can have a positive impact on your health, comfort, safety, and even your furniture. A humidistat may be perfect to set up before your next big vacation.Before you really need your system up and running, make sure you take care of any issues. Contact Ewing & Ewing Air Conditioning, today, and set up your appointment.For more information visit http://www.ewingair.com or call 561-768-5997.