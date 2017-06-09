News By Tag
Zoho Developers at KDG Partner with Busy Dallas Business
The team of certified Zoho developers at KDG helped Smart City Apartment Locating in Dallas increase efficiency with Zoho CRM and Zoho Books.
"We needed a software that was adaptable and practical for our specific needs," explains Camille Dawson, Chief Operating Officer at Smart City Apartment Locating. "Our CEO searched for weeks upon weeks for a CRM solution and we kept coming back to Zoho because of how we could adapt to the system."
KDG, a tech solutions provider in the Lehigh Valley, understands the benefits Zoho's flexibility can provide. The company features one of the only teams of 100 percent USA-based certified Zoho developers in the country and has helped a growing number of businesses make the most out of Zoho. Developers at KDG were excited to help Smart City Apartment Locating get started.
A combination of Zoho CRM and Zoho Books helps the company's roughly 15 Zoho users organize leads, stay on the same page, and improve invoicing. The team at KDG was even able to create a series of custom actions just for the Dallas based business, such as saving an invoice from Zoho Books directly to Zoho CRM in as little as one click. Meanwhile, a custom integration with SMS Magic was also added so that agents could get alerts for new leads sent directly to the palm of their hand.
"Our follow-up rate has soared in being able to have our agents use the CRM," says Dawson. "It puts everyone at every stage of the process in one place."
Meanwhile, the benefits of Zoho Books have been seen almost immediately. Dawson explains that it's not only faster than the company's previous invoicing system, but its automation also helps eliminate any chance of human error. Meanwhile, its simplicity has improved both communication and productivity.
"We have had an absolutely amazing experience with the KDG team," Dawson says of working with the Zoho developers, who are available for support should Smart City Apartment Locating have questions or requests. "They're keepers."
More about the benefits Smart City Apartment Locating has experienced from Zoho can be found in an exclusive case study on KDG's website: http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/
More information about how businesses can improve efficiency and productivity with Zoho can be found at http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/
About KDG: KDG (formerly the Kyle David Group) has served small and medium-size family businesses and closely-held private enterprises throughout the Lehigh Valley and beyond for over 16 years. Small business IT support, custom software development, onsite training, web design, solutions for accounting and human resources, and project management are but a few of the services they provide. Learn more at http://www.kyledavidgroup.com/
