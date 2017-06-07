News By Tag
The New Beauty Studio Taking Over Florham Park, New Jersey!
Visit Amazing Lash Studio in Florham Park Today And Book Your Appointment!
With Amazing Lash Studio's eyelash extensions, you are able to wake up and save yourself an extra 10 minutes each morning! Their light-weight eyelash extensions are so comfortable and feel so natural, you'll forget you have them, but everyone else is sure to notice your amazing lash line. You will be thrilled with how you look when you Florham Park Amazing Lash Studio and even more ecstatic with how you look when you wake up beautifully every morning!
The great thing about this studio is that they have 4 proprietary lash styles that are customizable. Your stylist will conduct a lash evaluation to understand the look you want to achieve. You will then be taken into a personal lash suite where the application will take place and most times guests fall asleep.
Take advantage of these offers:
• Introductory Offer: $79.99 for a first full set of eyelash extensions (Reg. $250)
• Monthly Membership: $59.99 membership includes one refill per month and 10% off products on every visit.
Visit Amazing Lash Studio in Florham Park conveniently located at 176 Columbia Turnpike near Dunkin Donuts and Trader Joes.
Call (973) 261-9090 or request your appointment at http://amazinglashstudio.com/
