Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876

Apollo Enclosures Enters the Digital Signage Market with New PRO Line of All-Weather Enclosures

 
 
MOORPARK, Calif. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- It was announced today that Apollo Enclosures is expanding its commercial market offering with the introduction of their all-weather outdoor digital signage PRO Line. The new commercial-grade enclosures are designed to house and protect ultra-bright displays for the use in digital signage solutions. The Pro Line is comprised of Models DS5550, a 55" enclosure that houses 50- to 55-inch displays, and Model DS6560, a 65" enclosure that houses 60- to 65-inch displays. Both models are available in portrait and landscape orientations. The enclosures are available immediately, retailing at $1,995 and $2,195 MSRP, respectively.

"We've seen a definite up-tick in the interest of high-bright outdoor digital signage applications, however often times the expense of the available outdoor display technology is more than the customer can afford or has been willing to pay." says Lynn Stearn, president of Apollo Enclosures. "Installing a state-of-the-art, Ultra-bright display in an Apollo DS enclosure provides the best outdoor DS solution with better pricing and easier service or future upgrades compared to competitive solutions."

Apollo's PRO Line enclosures are engineered with the company's proprietary all-weather outdoor feature set that incorporates a sleek modern style with durable function.

Constructed with a powder coated aluminum housing, the PRO line enclosure is engineered with a 5-fan filtered air-flow system to accommodate the higher temperature of the ultra-bright displays and safeguards the displays in temperatures of -4 degrees  (-20 degrees C) to 122 degrees F (50 degrees C).

An anti-reflective safety glass further protects the display, and improves contrast while significantly reducing ambient reflection.

Apollo's Tight-SealTM technology securely seals the enclosure and protects the display from rain, dirt, and insects; and the cable connections to the TV inputs and outputs are shielded with a water-tight cable cover.

A 9-foot outdoor-rated power cord provides the necessary safety for power in the outdoor environment. Also included in our design is the option for easy hardwire hookup for both power and signal.

The E-Z mount interior TV brackets simplify the TV installation, provides easy access to peripheral equipment, convenient cable management and TV replacement or repairs.

The enclosure provides three internal outlets; one for the fans, one for the display and one auxiliary for media players, baluns or other electronic components.  The enclosure also includes an 8" x 9" expanded media compartment cover to house media players up to 2.75" deep.

Available accessories include a thermostatically controlled heater module for areas of high humidity or where temperatures dip below 0°F; modesty frames for framing smaller size TV's in the enclosures; and three designer colors upgrades (Silver, Metallic Sandstone, and White). A selection of all-weather mounts with stainless steel hardware is also available.

Additionally, Apollo provides the Elite Line of enclosures that are engineered to house and protect LED/LCD slimline TVs. This series includes 5 popular sizes that fit TVs from 39- to 75-inches. For information about Apollo's entire line of products and accessories, visit www.apolloenc.com.

About Apollo Enclosures

Apollo's environmental TV enclosures are designed for installation in consumer (patio, backyard) or commercial (stadiums, arenas, restaurants, hotels, theme parks) applications. Apollo products are offered through a network of Authorized Resellers. To inquire about becoming an Authorized Reseller, contact Apollo Enclosures at 888-414-5919, or visit the Reseller Inquiry page at www.apolloenc.com.

Lynn Stearn
***@apolloenc.com
