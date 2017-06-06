Country(s)
All-in-One Stepper Motion Control Available in More Sizes
AMCI has expanded their selection of SMD Series integrated stepper motors to include larger motor sizes to satisfy a broader range of torque requirements.
AMCI's SMD Series integrated stepper motors provide a complete solution, offering a wide variety of options for exceptional performance across a range of applications. With the addition of NEMA size 34 packages, options now include NEMA size 23, NEMA size 24, and NEMA size 34, with torque ranging from 130 oz-in (0.9 N-m) to 850 oz-in (6.0 N-m).
Features of AMCI's SMD Series include built-in network connectivity, EtherNet/IP, Modbus-TCP, or Profibus, built-in Ethernet switch, SynchroStep™
AMCI has been a trusted source of PLC-based motion controls for over 30 years, and released their first SMD Series product over 10 years ago. The SMD Series has earned partnerships with leading names in the industry including Rockwell Automation (listed as an Encompass Product), IDEC Corporation (offered as an integrated solution for the FC6A MicroSmart PLC as ISMD Series), and Wittenstein (partnered to sell products together - AMCI offers CP and NP series gearboxes).
Applications that benefit from the SMD Series "all-in-one"
For more information, please visit: https://www.amci.com/
About Advanced Micro Controls Inc.
Founded in 1985, Advanced Micro Controls, Inc. (AMCI) is a leading U.S. based manufacturer with a global presence. AMCI industrial control products improve PLC-based automation systems with specialized position sensing and motion control technology that simplifies automation and adds reliability to manufacturing processes. AMCI designs and manufactures all of their products, enabling superior quality and innovation. The company provides 24/7 technical support staff, ready to answer questions about installation, configuration and operation of all AMCI products.
