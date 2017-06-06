 
Ascensus Appoints New Regional Vice President

Greg Kallus Joins Retirement Plan Sales Team to Represent Southern Texas Region
 
 
DRESHER, Pa. - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Ascensus, a service and technology provider that helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future, has appointed Greg Kallus as regional vice president of the Southern Texas region, covering Texas and Louisiana.

In this role, Mr. Kallus will work with financial advisors, third-party administrators, and financial institutions—including outsourcing partners and DCIO (defined contribution investment only) wholesalers—to build and maintain Ascensus' retirement plan distribution networks.

Mr. Kallus brings 19 years of financial services industry experience to his role. Prior to joining Ascensus, he served as a regional retirement sales representative at Paychex where he partnered with financial advisors to grow their practice and provide retirement plan solutions to employers in eastern and south Texas. He also held several positions in retirement plan sales, client service, and relationship management at Invesco. Mr. Kallus received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business and Political Science from The University of Texas at Austin. He holds his FINRA Series 6, 7, 63, and 66 designations.

"Greg's extensive knowledge of the retirement services industry and experience with helping advisors select the right retirement plan for their clients make him an excellent fit for this role," states Anthony Bologna, vice president, national sales at Ascensus. "We're pleased to welcome him to our sales team and leverage his expertise to support financial advisors in his region."

About Ascensus

Ascensus helps more than 7 million Americans save for the future—retirement, college, and healthcare—through service and technology solutions. With more than 35 years of experience, the firm offers tailored solutions that meet the needs of banks, credit unions, states, governments, financial professionals, employers, and individuals. Ascensus supports over 50,000 retirement plans, more than 4 million 529 college savings accounts, and a growing number of ABLE savings accounts. It also administers more than 1.5 million IRAs and health savings accounts. For more information about Ascensus, visit www.ascensus.com (https://www2.ascensus.com/).

View career opportunities at careers.ascensus.com or on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ascensus. For the latest company news, follow @AscensusInc on Twitter.

Contact
Roberta Hess
SVP, Marketing and Communications
***@ascensus.com
End
Source:Ascensus, Inc.
Email:***@ascensus.com Email Verified
