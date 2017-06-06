Chameleons, a Dramatic New World War II Novel is Selling Fast as Special Sale ends soon!

Chameleons, not your typical World War II/Korean Conflict Story.

--"Mr. Nannini's blend of real life events, a compelling modern day mystery, and vibrant characters has resulted in a first-class novel which could easily become a lasting gemin its genre."OnLineBookClub.org Review."Based on a true story, CHAMELEONS is a superb recounting of what happened to a surviving crew member of a Japanese midget sub after it attacked Pearl Harbor, complete with details about their preparation, as well as present day American investigators probing his secret identity years later.""Buy this Book!"An Amazon reviewerI finished your novel a few weeks ago and wanted to let you know I really enjoyed it. It was very memorable – one of those books that stay with you for years. The reason of course is that you did such a remarkable job of placing me into the wartime scenes. Masaharu Yokoyama is a true WWII hero (though an enemy of the U.S.), and I enjoyed seeing how he evolved into Ken Kida over a 70-year span"This book, from a Japanese viewpoint, from Hawai'i to Korea and back to Hawai'i, was riveting. Some of the war scenes were enough to keep my fingers gripping my seat, literally. You will not see the ending coming, it is a total surprise.In a nutshell, if you like historical war fiction, this is definitely for you. The fact that it is definitely based on true events is proven by the pictures in the back of the book. There is enough here to make you wonder what exactly is fiction and what is not." Goodreads."Overall, I thought it was a great story. I liked your transitions and use of flashbacks, as well as your approach for the presentation of Chameleons.""Chapter Fourteen (the Plank Bar) is the best chapter of any book I've ever read."I finished the rest this morning! OUTSTANDING!I couldn't stop reading! Great Book!"