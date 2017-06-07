Country(s)
Industry News
Storage Made Easy Enterprise File Fabric enhances its cloud collaboration features to incorporate multi-cloud Workflow approvals
File Approval is the new cloud collaboration feature that allow companies to stream documents workflows across data silos with feedback and approvals.
If companies have a document that requires some form of approval then the SME approvals workflow can be used to lock the document and obtain final sign off from the relevant person/people.
Storage Made Easy provides a File Fabric solution that unifies corporate data sets, working with a company's existing on-premises and/or on-cloud data. It enables enterprises to securely collaborate on files, wherever they are stored, and from any device.
SME's rich collaboration features make their Enterprise File Fabric software especially attractive to enterprises. All collaboration features work equally well, whether the organisation is using S3, OpenStack Swift, Ceph, Microsoft Azure, Scality, an internal SAN, or any other Object Storage or cloud storage solution on the market.
The SME File Fabric also incorporates security and governance features inclusive of powerful policy controls to ensure that companies can control who has access to corporate data, when they have access, and how they have access. Access events are also audited and logged which make the solution a good fit for companies preparing for the forthcoming GDPR legislation.
James Norman, Storage Made Easy UK engineering manager said, "Simple and complex workflows are engrained within all of our organisations, but many tools these days fail to accommodate this. With the SME Enterprise File Fabric, it's excellent to see many organisations now model their business workflows, helping them achieve better colleague collaboration and increased business productivity."
ABOUT STORAGE MADE EASY (SME)
The Storage Made Easy Enterprise File Share and Sync Fabric enables IT to regain control of "cloud data sprawl" to unify on-premises and on-cloud files into a single easily managed converged infrastructure with policy-based controls for governance, audit and security.
The File Fabric solution provides a "blanket" enterprises wrap around all their data: on premises, within public and public clouds, as well as on third-party software vendor clouds (SharePoint Online and SalesForce for example).
Customers use the SME File Fabric product to unify corporate data to enable workgroup collaboration with universal controls for security, encryption, audit, and data access.
Storage Made Easy is the trading name of Vehera LTD.
Follow us on Twitter @SMEStorage and visit us at www.StorageMadeEasy.com to learn more.
Contact
Ana de Jorge, Business Development Director
***@storagemadeeasy.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse