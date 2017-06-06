 
Miller Homes To Host Open Weekend For Final Release Of Properties In Harrogate

 
 
Chene Hall Harrogate
Chene Hall Harrogate
 
HARROGATE, England - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- An exclusive new homes development on the outskirts of the spa town of Harrogate will open its doors for a special open weekend on Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th June when the final phase of homes will be available for sale.

Chene Hall (https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/yorkshire/chene-hall-otley-road.aspx), a development by leading housebuilder Miller Homes (https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/), is located in the village of Killinghall and, with a selection of three, four and five bedroom homes available there is something to suit a variety of buyers.

"Chene Hall is a peaceful place to call home and we look forward to being able to showcase a handful of homes which are now completed and also advise viewers on the last homes to be released," said Jan Hanaby sales manager Miller Homes Yorkshire. "Our sales adviser will be on hand to assist with queries and to help people see how a brand new Miller home really is the place to be. For those who choose their preferred plot and build is yet to commence, there is the opportunity to personalise their home by choosing kitchens and bathrooms to  suit their individual tastes and requirements."

One house style that is currently available is the 'Warren' a spacious four bedroom home which offers fantastic bedroom and living accommodation. Currently priced from £529,500 there is living room, separate family room and dining kitchen to the ground floor as well as an integral double garage. Upstairs the two main bedrooms have ensuite bathroom and two further bedrooms share the main house bathroom.

Or, for those that require a slightly smaller property the three bedroom 'Danby' currently priced from £299,995 has a lovely living room, separate kitchen diner with French doors to the rear garden. Upstairs three good sized bedrooms, a bathroom and ensuite to the master bedroom give ample family space.

"In addition to the "Warren' and 'Danby' we have other four bedroom styles and two styles of five bedroom properties," said Jan. "Whether you are looking for a home for a growing family, taking a first step onto the property ladder or perhaps downsizing, our selection of homes can offer several options in a delightful semi-rural setting."

Chene Hall comprises 78, three, four and five bedroom homes and is located on Otley Road, Killinghall, Harrogate, HG3 2DW. It is just minutes' drive from the affluent and picturesque spa town of Harrogate with its shops, restaurants, bars, hotels and open spaces awarding it the accolade of the 'Happiest Place to live in the UK' 2015.

For further information visit

  http://www.millerhomes.co.uk/developments/yorkshire/chene...  or call 03332 209 175 to book an appointment for the open weekend.

Contact
Helen Dillon-Pearson, FMPR
***@flourishmarketingandpr.co.uk
End
Source:Miller Homes
Email:***@flourishmarketingandpr.co.uk Email Verified
