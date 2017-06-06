News By Tag
Miller Homes To Host Open Weekend For Final Release Of Properties In Harrogate
Chene Hall (https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/
"Chene Hall is a peaceful place to call home and we look forward to being able to showcase a handful of homes which are now completed and also advise viewers on the last homes to be released," said Jan Hanaby sales manager Miller Homes Yorkshire. "Our sales adviser will be on hand to assist with queries and to help people see how a brand new Miller home really is the place to be. For those who choose their preferred plot and build is yet to commence, there is the opportunity to personalise their home by choosing kitchens and bathrooms to suit their individual tastes and requirements."
One house style that is currently available is the 'Warren' a spacious four bedroom home which offers fantastic bedroom and living accommodation. Currently priced from £529,500 there is living room, separate family room and dining kitchen to the ground floor as well as an integral double garage. Upstairs the two main bedrooms have ensuite bathroom and two further bedrooms share the main house bathroom.
Or, for those that require a slightly smaller property the three bedroom 'Danby' currently priced from £299,995 has a lovely living room, separate kitchen diner with French doors to the rear garden. Upstairs three good sized bedrooms, a bathroom and ensuite to the master bedroom give ample family space.
"In addition to the "Warren' and 'Danby' we have other four bedroom styles and two styles of five bedroom properties,"
Chene Hall comprises 78, three, four and five bedroom homes and is located on Otley Road, Killinghall, Harrogate, HG3 2DW. It is just minutes' drive from the affluent and picturesque spa town of Harrogate with its shops, restaurants, bars, hotels and open spaces awarding it the accolade of the 'Happiest Place to live in the UK' 2015.
Helen Dillon-Pearson, FMPR
