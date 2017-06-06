Help a beautiful puppy get needed heart surgery

Bo was diagnosed with a severe heart disease called Pulmonic Stenosis. The vets we have talked to both have said that without surgery his life expectancy is only 1-2 years because of the severity of his condition.

-- 6 month old puppy Bo was diagnosed with a severe heart disease called Pulmonic Stenosis.The vets we have talked to both have said that without surgery his life expectancy is only 1-2 years because of the severity of his condition .We have decided we are going to take him to Seattle to have the surgery done on his heart. They will be putting a ballon into an artery in his heart to help widen it.The downside is that this surgery is very expensive . James and I can come up with some money but we are reaching out to our friends and family to see about help. Because we have to take him to Seattle we are also having to pay in American and pay for travel and accommodations.Any little bit will count and help us give our puppy a long happy and healthy life that he deserves .James and I waited so long for our little guy and he has already become such a huge part of our little family.At this time any little bit helps.Thank you all so much for all the support you've given us already.