News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Elsewhen Press sells Danish rights of science fiction adult colouring book to L. Stender e-books
Futures, the UK's first science fiction colouring book for adults, caught the eye of Danish publisher Lars Stender who snapped up the Danish rights in a bid to launch de-stressing for Danish scifi fans.
Alison is delighted that her book is being made available in a Danish edition. "A colouring book for adults is not really limited by language or national borders. Especially in science fiction where we're not even restricted to one planet!"
Futures was conceived when there had been a surge of interest in adult colouring books, accompanied by a range of claims about how they can de-stress one's life, help one unwind, relax, self- express, achieve mindfulness, banish anxiety or even deal with a traumatic experience. But many of the colouring books that were available had been filled with abstract images such as mandalas, or natural objects such as flowers and butterflies, leaving fans of science fiction with no way to participate while remaining immersed in their chosen genre.
Futures contains science fiction artwork for the reader to colour. The images range from the retro feel of 50s pulp paperback covers, to simplified but accurately rendered views of the heavenly bodies of our solar system as a space probe passes through on a fly-by; from androids that look human, to humans that look alien; aliens that look alien; aliens that are trying to blend in; and both sides in a space war. All 31 of them are original artwork by the artist Alison Buck, creator of many science fiction and fantasy book covers.
Therapy? Fun? Escapism? That depends on the reader's imagination. Pages can be coloured in the book, or cut out to colour in and frame. Each image is on a separate page with nothing on the back apart from the image title and some space for the colourist to sign it. Once coloured they can even be given as a gift to that special someone (man, woman, child, cyborg). The colourist can use the appropriate colours (we all know aliens are green, right?) or they can let their imagination and creativity guide them to colour them in any way they like. There is plenty of room for them to add their own creative elements – a bird in the sky flying over an alien landscape, a logo on a military uniform or spaceship...
The Danish edition of Futures will be available later this year from L. Stender e-books.
Notes for Editors
About Alison Buck
Alison is a figurative and landscape artist and has exhibited and sold paintings of various styles throughout her career. Latterly she has increasingly been working on larger canvases, focusing on the natural world, trying to capture the transient and transforming effects of light and movement within landscapes. For almost twenty years she has also been working as a commercial graphic designer, running a design studio and producing graphics and artwork for corporate clients, book covers and illustrations. Alison is also an accomplished author.
Visit bit.ly/FuturesColouring
About Elsewhen Press
Elsewhen Press is an independent publisher of Speculative Fiction. Based in the UK, in the South East of England, Elsewhen Press publishes titles in English in digital and print editions, adopting a digital-first policy for most titles. Elsewhen Press is an imprint of Alnpete Limited.
About LSe
Founded in Denmark in 2013, by Lars Stender, LSe (L. Stender e-books) publishing company specialises in science fiction and fantasy ebooks with stories that endeavour to redefine and revive both genres by widening the scope of stories and by targeting a wider audience. The human imagination is boundless, and L. Stender e-books intends to provide readers with a universe that reflects just that.
Contact details:
Elsewhen Press contact: Al Murray
LSe contact: Lars Stender, lse@lstenderebooks.com
Information about Elsewhen Press, authors and titles can be obtained online from http://elsewhen.co.uk
Interviews with authors can be arranged through Elsewhen Press, contact Al Murray.
Elsewhen Press titles are available from good retailers, for more details visit our website above.
This and other press releases from Elsewhen Press can be obtained as pdf files from our website above or can be viewed in our PRLog Pressroom at https://pressroom.prlog.org/
Contact
Al Murray
***@elsewhen.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse