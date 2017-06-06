 
News By Tag
* Science Fiction
* Adult Colouring
* Foreign Rights
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Hobbies
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Dartford
  Kent
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
1211109876

Elsewhen Press sells Danish rights of science fiction adult colouring book to L. Stender e-books

Futures, the UK's first science fiction colouring book for adults, caught the eye of Danish publisher Lars Stender who snapped up the Danish rights in a bid to launch de-stressing for Danish scifi fans.
 
 
Futures, colouring book for adults by Alison Buck
Futures, colouring book for adults by Alison Buck
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Science Fiction
Adult Colouring
Foreign Rights

Industry:
Hobbies

Location:
Dartford - Kent - England

Subject:
Projects

DARTFORD, England - June 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Elsewhen Press, an independent UK publisher specialising in Speculative Fiction, is delighted to announce the sale of the Danish rights of Futures by Alison Buck. Originally published in early 2016, Futures was the UK's first colouring book specifically for adult fans of science fiction. The rights have been bought by L. Stender e-books (LSe), a Danish publisher specialising in science fiction and fantasy. LSe and Elsewhen Press have been maintaining contact since meeting at the 2014 World Science Fiction Convention (Worldcon) in London.

Alison is delighted that her book is being made available in a Danish edition. "A colouring book for adults is not really limited by language or national borders. Especially in science fiction where we're not even restricted to one planet!"

Futures was conceived when there had been a surge of interest in adult colouring books, accompanied by a range of claims about how they can de-stress one's life, help one unwind, relax, self- express, achieve mindfulness, banish anxiety or even deal with a traumatic experience. But many of the colouring books that were available had been filled with abstract images such as mandalas, or natural objects such as flowers and butterflies, leaving fans of science fiction with no way to participate while remaining immersed in their chosen genre.

Futures contains science fiction artwork for the reader to colour. The images range from the retro feel of 50s pulp paperback covers, to simplified but accurately rendered views of the heavenly bodies of our solar system as a space probe passes through on a fly-by; from androids that look human, to humans that look alien; aliens that look alien; aliens that are trying to blend in; and both sides in a space war. All 31 of them are original artwork by the artist Alison Buck, creator of many science fiction and fantasy book covers.

Therapy? Fun? Escapism? That depends on the reader's imagination. Pages can be coloured in the book, or cut out to colour in and frame. Each image is on a separate page with nothing on the back apart from the image title and some space for the colourist to sign it. Once coloured they can even be given as a gift to that special someone (man, woman, child, cyborg). The colourist can use the appropriate colours (we all know aliens are green, right?) or they can let their imagination and creativity guide them to colour them in any way they like. There is plenty of room for them to add their own creative elements – a bird in the sky flying over an alien landscape, a logo on a military uniform or spaceship...

The Danish edition of Futures will be available later this year from L. Stender e-books.

Notes for Editors

About Alison Buck

Alison is a figurative and landscape artist and has exhibited and sold paintings of various styles throughout her career. Latterly she has increasingly been working on larger canvases, focusing on the natural world, trying to capture the transient and transforming effects of light and movement within landscapes. For almost twenty years she has also been working as a commercial graphic designer, running a design studio and producing graphics and artwork for corporate clients, book covers and illustrations. Alison is also an accomplished author.

Visit bit.ly/FuturesColouring

About Elsewhen Press

Elsewhen Press is an independent publisher of Speculative Fiction. Based in the UK, in the South East of England, Elsewhen Press publishes titles in English in digital and print editions, adopting a digital-first policy for most titles. Elsewhen Press is an imprint of Alnpete Limited.

About LSe

Founded in Denmark in 2013, by Lars Stender, LSe (L. Stender e-books) publishing company specialises in science fiction and fantasy ebooks with stories that endeavour to redefine and revive both genres by widening the scope of stories and by targeting a wider audience. The human imagination is boundless, and L. Stender e-books intends to provide readers with a universe that reflects just that.

Contact details:

Elsewhen Press contact: Al Murray

LSe contact: Lars Stender, lse@lstenderebooks.com

Information about Elsewhen Press, authors and titles can be obtained online from http://elsewhen.co.uk

Interviews with authors can be arranged through Elsewhen Press, contact Al Murray.

Elsewhen Press titles are available from good retailers, for more details visit our website above.

This and other press releases from Elsewhen Press can be obtained as pdf files from our website above or can be viewed in our PRLog Pressroom at https://pressroom.prlog.org/elsewhen/

Contact
Al Murray
***@elsewhen.co.uk
End
Source:
Email:***@elsewhen.co.uk
Tags:Science Fiction, Adult Colouring, Foreign Rights
Industry:Hobbies
Location:Dartford - Kent - England
Subject:Projects
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Elsewhen Press PRs
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share