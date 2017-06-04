News By Tag
Born Ready Apparel Operation Inherent Resolve Coin
Pre-order the brand new Operation Inherent Resolve Coin before they go on sale for the anniversary of the start of OIR.
The Operation Inherent Resolve coin is a double sided coin, serialized to show its unique nature. One one side is displays a deep 3D crafted design mimicking the OIR campaign crest with crossed swords and accented oak leafs. Along the rounded border are the words "Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve" and "One Mission Many Nations".
The second side of the coin depicts the remarkable bald eagle piercing a scorpion with the dagger of freedom. The five branches of the armed forces are listed along the rim of the coin along with their respective seal.
The coin is 2" wide and 4mm thick. Colors are highly detailed antique gold, antique silver with hand painted blue, red, and black enamel.
Our Values
Born Ready Apparel is driven by the desire to honor our fellow Coast Guard men and women. BRA strives to perpetuate the Coast Guard's Ethos by creating the best gear a sailor can buy and serving each customer as they serve this nation; with Honor, Respect, and Devotion to Duty. All of our apparel is made in the United States of America. Born Ready Apparel stands by our country and our fellow Coasties as our nation sails forward.
Our Gear
All of Born Ready Apparel's shirts and sweaters are 100% made and printed in the United States of America. Even in a competitive marketplace, Born Ready Apparel stands by this decision out of principle. Buying materials and printing locally in CONUS helps to ensure customer quality and ensures BRA does their part in supporting local jobs and the American Dream.
Our Team
The Born Ready Apparel team of Coast Guard and military veterans play an important role in each original design. Born Ready Apparel is licensed by the United States Coast Guard Trademark and Licensing Office. Born Ready Apparel's art depicts the Honor, Courage, and Commitment of Coast Guard men and women worldwide! Semper Paratus!
