June 2017
Special Agent Sohn to speak at Up On Cyber 2017

 
LOS ANGELES - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- Ariento has announced that Special Agent Michael Sohn with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) will be a featured speaker at their upcoming conference, Up On Cyber 2017.

Sohn is currently leading a squad at the FBI Los Angeles Field Division that is responsible for investigating computer and high-technology crimes involving national security matters.  In addition, his investigative experience includes cyber terrorism as well as state-sponsored and criminal cyber intrusion matters.

"We are extremely excited to have Special Agent Sohn as one of our speakers," said Aaron Hanke, partner at Ariento. "With his experience and knowledge, attendees will not only leave with a thorough understanding of the overall trend in cyber crime, but also the direct impact that it's having at the small business level."

Up On Cyber will be held on Friday, August 4th at the James West Alumni Center that is located on the campus of the University of California, Los Angeles, and will provide attendees with a unique look at the effects of cyber, specifically the impacts it is having on the nation's small businesses.

Ariento is a service-disabled military-veteran owned company with offices in both Los Angeles and Sacramento. They use over 30 years of experience in cybersecurity with various military branches and government organizations to offer secure IT services and solutions for small businesses and organizations. As a veteran-owned company, Ariento is ensuring all proceeds from the event are donated to charities that benefit the country's men and women in uniform.

To learn more about Up On Cyber 2017, register to attend or sponsor the event, visit: https://www.uponcyber.com/

Aaron Hanke
***@ariento.com
