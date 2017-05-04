News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Albina Co., Inc. Installs 134.4W Solar Panel System with Hopes of Reducing Power Usage by 40%!
Here is what we are doing:
• We are installing a 134.4W (kilowatt) system.
• The panels will be covering the roof of our 4th bay (this bay is 12,500 square feet)….that is a lot of solar panels!
• Our building is perfect for solar as we have no shading and the panels will be southern facing for optimal efficiency for all seasons.
• One array of solar cells will be 45 ft x 106 ft and the second array of solar cells will be 45 ft x 113 ft.
• We will generate our own power for use. If we have excess power it will go back to the grid. We are projecting a 40% +/- reduction in our power usage.
What are you doing to reduce your carbon footprint? Do you consider the what your vendors or suppliers are doing to combat greenhouse gas emissions and global warming? People who are continuously looking for ways to improve their output without having an adverse effect on the environment is the type of vendor you want working for you. Vendors who look for new and innovative ways to improve their business will be the same ones that will give you a quality product and care about the outcome of your project.
To obtain more information about Albina Co., Inc. please visit our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/
Media Contact
Jaime Smith
info@albinaco.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse