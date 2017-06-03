News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Bnc Finance – Afwpi Partnership
Bringing added value to Association for Wedding Professionals International Members
BNC Finance provides Catering and Event related businesses the access to capital they need. Specializing in New and Used Equipment Financing, Equipment Leasing and Working Capital Loans. Priding ourselves in helping businesses understand their cash flow requirements to improve bottom line and sustain growth objectives.
BNC Finance differentiates themselves by taking a consultative approach when working with businesses to acquire equipment. With constantly evolving changes in technology there are always new opportunities to improve efficiencies and obtain bottom line savings.
If you have not considered financing in your business? Here are some benefits...
· Conserve Cash Flow/Pursue Better Opportunities/
· Establish Business Credit
· Immediate income/Immediate Reduction of Expenses
· Reduce Taxes
Article "Why Finance even if you have the cash?" http://www.bncfin.com/
I encourage AFWPI members to take advantage of a free business consultation. http://www.bncfin.com/
Contact
William Butler - BNC Finance
***@bncfin.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse