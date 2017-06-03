 
Industry News





Bnc Finance – Afwpi Partnership

Bringing added value to Association for Wedding Professionals International Members
 
UPLAND, Calif. - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- BNC Finance is proud to be partnering with the Association for Wedding Professionals Intl. BNCs specialized financial services will bring value to AFWPI members by improving their bottom line.

BNC Finance provides Catering and Event related businesses the access to capital they need. Specializing in New and Used Equipment Financing, Equipment Leasing and Working Capital Loans. Priding ourselves in helping businesses understand their cash flow requirements to improve bottom line and sustain growth objectives.

BNC Finance differentiates themselves by taking a consultative approach when working with businesses to acquire equipment. With constantly evolving changes in technology there are always new opportunities to improve efficiencies and obtain bottom line savings.

If you have not considered financing in your business? Here are some benefits...

·         Conserve Cash Flow/Pursue Better Opportunities/Safety Net

·         Establish Business Credit

·         Immediate income/Immediate Reduction of Expenses

·         Reduce Taxes

Article "Why Finance even if you have the cash?"  http://www.bncfin.com/5-reasons-to-lease-or-buy-equipment...

I encourage AFWPI members to take advantage of a free business consultation. http://www.bncfin.com/afwpi/

Source:BNC Finance and AFWPI
Email:***@bncfin.com
Posted By:***@bncfin.com Email Verified
Tags:Equipment Financing, Working Capital Loans, Equipment Leasing
Industry:Event
Location:Upland - California - United States
Subject:Partnerships
