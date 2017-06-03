News By Tag
Ullrich Print Plus Announces Partnership with Proforma
Local printing company to broaden offerings to include marketing services
"We strive to have the best for our customers," said Ullrich. "Creating solutions that help our customers with everything from business cards to banners, promotional items to marketing, is our goal every day. With Proforma we feel that we can better provide these solutions and offer a wider range of products and services within the constantly changing marketing world."
Ullrich has nearly forty years of experience working in printing. He purchased his father's printing company in 1997 while his father, Jim Ullrich soon retired. Committed to providing the best possible printing solutions, Ullrich made it a priority to remain current with emerging technologies in the industry.
"I have been working in the industry since I was 12 years old," said Ullrich. "My father started Ullrich Printing in 1979. Since then, the printing world has changed as quickly as computers, and I have seen these changes first hand. I enjoy every part of this business and look forward for the opportunity to offer my clients more in marketing solutions."
Ullrich Print Plus powered by Proforma provides brand management solutions. They are committed to bringing ideas, inspiration, strategy and tools to help their customers grow their business and achieve success through marketing resources including printed and promotional products, creative marketing campaigns, digital media and eCommerce solutions. They offer their clients one source for an infinite number of resources including a network of over 600,000 products and services.
For more information about Ullrich Print Plus powered by Proforma, please visit http://ullrichprinting.com/
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio. www.Proforma.com.
