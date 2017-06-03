News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Server General Announces A Key Management Service For MySQL TDE Customers
Server General Key Management Service for MySQL enables customers to make use of the embedded encryption functionality within their MySQL servers while off-loading their key management responsibilities to security experts.
"Up until now customers had two choices – leave the MySQL master encryption key on the server or buy an expensive key vault to store their encryption keys. Our service empowers customers to save money while ensuring the highest levels of security for their encryption keys," said Raj Sharma, CEO, Server General Inc.
Server General KMS for MySQL is a pay as-you-go service that starts at $199.99/server/
"Our customers want to control their own encryption keys at all times," said Gahn Lane, VP, Software Industry at CenturyLink. "But they don't want to set up a key management infrastructure. That's where Server General KMS comes in. We are happy that our customers will be among the first to get automated access to this capability through the CenturyLink Cloud Marketplace."
The Server General KMS service is ideal for small-to-medium sized businesses that use or want to use encryption capabilities of their MySQL server to satisfy HIPAA, PCI or GDPR requirements.
The key benefits of using Server General KMS for MySQL service are:
• Encrypt MySQL data quickly
• Eliminate your key and log management headaches
• Comply with PCI, HIPAA, and GDPR with ease
The service is available now. Visit https://www.servergeneral.com/
About Server General:
Server General is a data encryption and key management service that enables customers to protect their sensitive information. The service can be used on any cloud platform. Customers retain full control over their own encrypted data and the associated encryption keys. Server General Inc. is based in New York, USA.
For more information, please visit https://www.servergeneral.com.
MEDIA CONTACT:
Diane Eisele
Server General Inc.
+1 650.485.1415
pr@servergeneral.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse