 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
9876543

GIS Cloud Crowdsourcing Solution Released

Fully customized solution for local governments and other organizations deployed faster than any other similar app in the market
 
1 2 3 4 5
GIS Cloud Crowdsourcing Solution
GIS Cloud Crowdsourcing Solution
LONDON - June 9, 2017 - PRLog -- GIS Cloud, a pioneer in the field of cloud-based GIS solutions has officially released its Crowdsourcing solution. With the new release, GIS Cloud offers their current and future clients an opportunity to get a fully customized and branded crowdsourcing solution that is accessible to organizations of all sizes which can be deployed faster than other customized solutions on the market.

Cities, local governments, and organizations around the world will be able to offer a simple app for reporting problems, offering solutions or mapping the areas of interest using mobile devices or a web browser. Submitters will be able to select different options, add photos, write comments and mark locations. City or organization administrators will be able to approve or decline submissions, view statistics and create reports.

Dino Ravnić, the CEO and Co-founder of GIS Cloud, stated:

"GIS Cloud Crowdsourcing is bringing organizations a simple and easy way of gathering valuable information and feedback from their communities. Being fully integrated with our platform and our cloud-based mapping products, Crowdsourcing is our step further in delivering on a promise of a true real-time map collaboration. The team is excited to see how our users will make the best out of our newest solution."

With the GIS Cloud Crowdsourcing solution, organizations will get branded mobile apps for Android and iOS available on Google Play and App Store, a branded and customized web portal, and a web admin app. The organizations will be able to test the solution in order to ensure that everything is working before releasing applications to the wider public.

The key benefit is full integration of GIS Cloud Crowdsourcing with other GIS Cloud products, which enables that collected data is used it the Map Editor for further customizations, reporting and data management as well as in Mobile Data Collection that enables easy inspections and other follow-on in-field activities once the data has been crowdsourced.

Contact GIS Cloud for early access to GIS Cloud Crowdsourcing solution and get started today.

To learn more about the solution and a live demo with Q&A session, register for the Crowdsourcing webinar, scheduled for June 27th. Register here.

End
GIS Cloud News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share