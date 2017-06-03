Country(s)
GIS Cloud Crowdsourcing Solution Released
Fully customized solution for local governments and other organizations deployed faster than any other similar app in the market
Cities, local governments, and organizations around the world will be able to offer a simple app for reporting problems, offering solutions or mapping the areas of interest using mobile devices or a web browser. Submitters will be able to select different options, add photos, write comments and mark locations. City or organization administrators will be able to approve or decline submissions, view statistics and create reports.
Dino Ravnić, the CEO and Co-founder of GIS Cloud, stated:
"GIS Cloud Crowdsourcing is bringing organizations a simple and easy way of gathering valuable information and feedback from their communities. Being fully integrated with our platform and our cloud-based mapping products, Crowdsourcing is our step further in delivering on a promise of a true real-time map collaboration. The team is excited to see how our users will make the best out of our newest solution."
With the GIS Cloud Crowdsourcing solution, organizations will get branded mobile apps for Android and iOS available on Google Play and App Store, a branded and customized web portal, and a web admin app. The organizations will be able to test the solution in order to ensure that everything is working before releasing applications to the wider public.
The key benefit is full integration of GIS Cloud Crowdsourcing with other GIS Cloud products, which enables that collected data is used it the Map Editor for further customizations, reporting and data management as well as in Mobile Data Collection that enables easy inspections and other follow-on in-field activities once the data has been crowdsourced.
Contact GIS Cloud for early access to GIS Cloud Crowdsourcing solution and get started today.
To learn more about the solution and a live demo with Q&A session, register for the Crowdsourcing webinar, scheduled for June 27th. Register here.
