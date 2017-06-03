 
CYDI TV to Launch Device for Viewers to Earn Money While Watching Television

 
PALO ALTO, Calif. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- CYDI TV is proud to announce the launch of beta testing for a new device that will allow viewers to earn money while they watch television. Users will earn up to $8 a month, every month, when using the CYDI TV Device. CYDI TV partners with television networks and broadcasters to provide a better television experience.

The CYDI TV Device plugs into the HDMI port on your television and functions by seamlessly replacing existing commercials with premium commercials that are targeted to specific viewers. With this technology, there are no additional commercials, popups or banner ads. Viewers maintain full control and can change the channel or turn the television off at any time.

Privacy is guaranteed, as user data is never transferred or sold. Advertisers pay a small premium to users to reach targeted audiences. CYDI TV empowers users to leverage their digital data for their own benefit.

Beta Testing
Beta testing will begin later this year. Users interested in joining the free beta testing program are encouraged to visit the CYDI TV website for more information and to sign up. The CYDI TV Device will be made available to American and Canadian homes.

About CYDI TV
CYDI TV is a Canadian based technology company. Its mission is to allow users to regain control of their digital identity. For more information about the company and technology please visit the website: http://www.CYDITV.com

