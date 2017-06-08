Country(s)
Massive Networks Achieves Cloud Spotlight As Emerging Cloud Networking Leader
Harnessing The Latest Technologies of Carrier Grade Ethernet
DENVER - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Massive Networks, an enterprise-class data transport solution provider, announced that Technology Headlines, a knowledge platform for industry leaders and professionals within the enterprise information technology sector, has awarded the company with a Cloud Spotlight as one of the top "Emerging Cloud Networking Leaders." The feature recognizes Massive Networks as an effective force that has reshaped networking solutions.
"I am thrilled that we are featured as an Emerging Cloud Networking Leader by Technology Headlines," said Paul Mako, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer of Massive Networks. "Until now, the cost of private networks has been unattainable for most businesses. Our company solves that problem by delivering a solution, One Pipe Multi-Connect."
The One Pipe Multi-Connect solution allows many secure "connects" of data to reside in the same connection with your Internet. The "Connects" in One Pipe utilize the now standard secure E-LAN and E-Line Carrier Ethernet Technologies to provide Ethernet LAN connections over WANs. With relationships with most of the Major and Minor providers in the country, they are interconnecting these E-Lines and E-LANs with a completely Private Network. "This approach provides our clients with superior performance and incredible cost benefits from bandwidth intensive services like QOS voice, data, web services, video, Cloud Connections, SaaS connections and backup sites. Giving customers' the speed, performance, and security they need to run their daily operations, at the most competitive pricing available," elaborates Kevin Flake, Chief Operations Officer at Massive Networks.
Technology Headlines stated, "Such distinguished technical competence enables Massive Networks to take networking services beyond anything others have ever been able to accomplish at the enterprise level. "
About Massive Networks
Massive Networks provides enterprise-class data transport solutions across the entire US domestic carrier ecosystem and to 181 countries worldwide. Their blended managed network delivers high-speed Internet and private line connections to over 1.7 million fiber-lit buildings, data centers, and cloud providers nationwide.
Headquartered in Boulder County, Colorado with data centers and offices throughout the United States, Massive Networks NOC engineers have years of experience navigating the Carrier Ecosystem and act as an extension of your IT team. Massive Networks provides NNI (Network to Network Interface) to dozens of national carriers and Direct Peering Exchanges with Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft Azure, Office 365, and more!
