Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
8765432


New Facility for Memory Care in Ann Arbor Breaks Ground This Month!

Hillside Terrace, a retirement community in Ann Arbor is breaking ground this month on a new memory care center.
 
 
Groundbreaking ceremony starts at 6pm on June 21, 2017
Groundbreaking ceremony starts at 6pm on June 21, 2017
 
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Hillside Terrace, a facility for memory care in Ann Arbor is expanding. They're breaking ground this month with a short ceremony during their Longest Day event on June 21, 2017 at 6:00 p.m.

Hillside Terrace is an advocate against Alzheimer's, consistently raising funds for research throughout the year. They've dedicated great time and effort to help to find a cure, raise funds and even meet with lawmakers in Washington D.C. On the Longest Day, they will stamp the Alzheimer's Association symbol along with Hillside Terrace's logo with the words "End ALZ" on the site of the new facility. This will serve as a dedication to all those who suffer from the disease.

Nanya Litz, the owner of Hillside Terrace, will be speaking at the ceremony about Alzheimer's and why they decided to build a bigger memory care facility. "As the Alzheimer's population grows, we felt a need to expand our facility to help accommodate those families in need of assistance," says Nanya Litz.

The ceremony will also feature guest speaker, Dr. Bruno J. Giordani, PHD. from the University of Michigan Alzheimer's Center (http://alzheimers.med.umich.edu/) to discuss science and research. Dr. Giordani has a longstanding history of connecting with the community to promote a better understanding of Alzheimer's disease and related conditions. His research initiatives focus on a cross-cultural perspective on the early assessment of cognitive and behavioral changes associated with medical illness and the interaction of cognition and mobility across the life-span.

The ceremony will also feature another guest speaker who will tell a story about losing their father at a young age to Alzheimer's. "There is still no prevention, no cure, and not enough funds and research to provide us with a possible cure. We live and breathe this disease everyday here at Hillside Terrace. Our mission this year is to raise as much awareness as possible at our "Longest Day" to the youth and to the community," says Trey Litz, Director of Community Relations.

If you'd like to donate to the Hillside Terrace team visit: http://act.alz.org/site/TR?px=11938537&fr_id=9704&amp...

All donations help provide care and support to all those facing Alzheimer's. The Alzheimer's Association also helps drive new research studies toward new treatment, prevention and ultimately, a cure. Donate today!

About Hillside Terrace: Located in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Hillside Terrace is a family owned retirement community that focuses on life enrichment in a nurturing and independent setting that stimulates the mind, body, and spirit. They understand the difficulty families of residents can have when searching for the right facility for memory care in Ann Arbor, and have been in business long enough to understand both the big picture and the critical details.

Trey Litz
