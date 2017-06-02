News By Tag
Venatus Partners With Criticalclick Network For Exclusive Mobafire Representation
Entertainment ad sales house signs deal for exclusive global representation with world's largest league of legends guide website.
Following a successful European test phase, all advertising across the ten sites will be managed by Venatus' specialized direct sales and programmatic teams. They are experienced in offering a range of solutions that reflect the range and diversity of gaming audiences. Advertising will be offered across desktop, mobile and video.
Rob Gay, CEO and Co-founder of Venatus, said:
'The team at Venatus is excited to start working with the largest website dedicated to the world's most popular game. We have a number of endemic and non-endemic brands keen to work with Mobafire and reach the gaming fans who cherish these sites. We are looking forward to continuing to deliver premium brands to such highly engaged audiences.'
Scott Reinders, CEO of CriticalClick Network Inc. said:
'After careful consideration, we are very pleased to be partnering with Venatus. The combination of their unparalleled technical stack and the team's genuine passion for gaming makes us confident that our sites and audiences are in good hands. The new deal is a testament to the importance and success of transparency in online advertising.'
League of Legends is a multi-player game that blends real time strategy and role playing. It is the most active game in competitive eSports in addition to being the world's largest online gaming community.
In addition to industry-leading programmatic technology, Venatus's reach across the entertainment and lifestyle sectors will help CriticalClink Network to broaden their reach with non-endemic brands at a time when competitive gaming is poised to become the leading broadcasted sporting format.
About Venatus
Venatus is Europe's leading entertainment ad sales house. Founded in 2010, they exclusively represent the direct and programmatic ad sales for Rovio, EA and Spil Games. Venatus is committed to creating meaningful connections between publishers, advertisers and audiences through a combination of market innovation, data insight and high-quality service working across display, mobile, rich media and video.
The company continues to push technological and creative boundaries having built the world's first Private Marketplace (PMP) for gaming. Venatus Market serves over 2 billion ads per month across 400 publisher sites.
Further details can be found at www.venatusmedia.com
Twitter @venatusmedia (http://bit.ly/
About Critical Click Network
CriticalClick Network Inc. specialises in creating cutting edge tools for fans of video games. They create vibrant, friendly communities for fans to craft strategy and share their ideas with other passionate players. They strive to provide the best tools and environment for players to further explore and enjoy their passion for games when out of game and to share that passion with everyone. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Vancouver.
