GRMI to Partner with Swiss College of Governance for PG Diploma in Risk Management

Global Risk Management Institute is the only comprehensive risk management institute in India, going well beyond the conventional financial and insurance sectors in its future driven curriculum.

--Years of increasing economic pressures in the world since the global financial crisis led to dramatic political results in the recent past as public disaffection with the status quo gained traction. Global policy responses have further created uncertainties linked to economic stability. Where enterprise strategies used to be devised for 7-10 years, unforeseen risks have forced the corporate world to now strategize for only 3-4 years.There are multiple factors that have dramatically increased the importance and appreciation for Risk Management in the corporate world. The world today is a lot more global and digital, and companies across the globe are turning from national corporate giants to global players. This requires them to be able to rely on the strength of processes rather than the competency and brilliance of a few in the leadership and operating teams. Hence today, one sees a majority of Fortune 500 companies investing heavily in building strong Risk Management practices. This opens up a great career opportunity to aspiring professionals to get specialized knowledge in Risk Management, which is now being seen as the 'Corporate World Saver' of tomorrow. The curriculum with 14 specialized segments covers end-to-end fundamentals of risk management across multiple industry verticals like, finance, manufacturing, banking, retail, hospitality, operational, compliance, credit, as well as nuanced insights across every key industry vertical. The post-graduate diploma they offer will develop a talented and savvy pool of professionals trained to tackle potential or impending risks on every front, be it government policies, business strategies, industry stagflation, conflict or climatic adversities.The first batch of PGDRM will commence from 1st of July 2017 onwards and will have only 15 students in the first batch. The programme will be delivered in 2 semesters of 5 months each, with a 6 weeks corporate internship in between. Another key differentiator of this course will be the quality of case studies backing up the course literature. Case studies have been developed in close association with senior risk executives, capturing experience of Global CXOs from Fortune 500 Companies across the globe and large business houses in India. GRMI also offers Risk Management Development Programmes (RMDP) meant for working professionals who would benefit themselves and their organizations by honing their skills in areas of risk which are relevant in their work space as well as in the larger context. Besides, there are special board programmes for Board & Independent Directors' Risk Programmes (BIDRP).According to, "Currently, there are hardly any trained risk professionals in India whereas the need for trained professionals cannot be emphasized enough. The Global Risk Management Institute's initiative to address this vacuum is a pioneering step and will add great value to Indian industry and economy. GRMI will make future business leaders beyond the Indian context thus implementing the Government's mission of Make in India at the very highest levels. Based on the current status and experience, Indian industry is waiting to welcome professionals with specialized qualifications and practical experience in evaluating and mitigating business risks. The GRMI programme and curriculum are unique and relevant globally, backed as they are by an experienced faculty combining the best from academia and the corporate world.It aims to create a platform for formal training and career opportunity with very strong placement potential in a space with near zero supply to infinite demand." Mr. Bhargava has been the Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Eicher Group of Companies.According to"The Geneva Graduate School of Governance could not dream of a more perfect match than GRMI. Both schools share the same central interest in risk management. Together, we will cover business and economic risks as well as physical (natural, industrial, public health and security) hazards. There is ample reason to rejoice, as we at GGSG certainly do, at the synergies put in place by a collaboration spanning continents, and the kind of international educational experience thus offered to able, forward-looking students with global careers in risk management on their minds."states, "Given the universal nature of risk, and having seen Indian risk professionals achieve tremendous success in the global arena; I was clear that GRMI needed to have a global outlook from its inception. Our composition of the Board of Governors and our vision statement address that efficiently."Mr. Nath is a Senior Global Partner and Board Member at Genpact Enterprise Risk Consulting Services, He has worked for 2 years with the Global Center of Excellence of Ernst & Young, and 9 years with Arthur Andersen.According to, "Risks are necessary for business growth. Our aim is to cultivate and promote a generation of risk-intelligent professionals who are ready to navigate in a complex corporate environment, equipped with the knowledge of global markets and understanding of how risk and technology permeate every type of business." Mr. Mathur is former Senior Director, PepsiCo.GRMI recognizes the need for a multidisciplinary approach in the ever evolving arena of risk management around the world. There is an uncompromising 100% placement guarantee for GRMI students.