Sean Wilson Joins Shelter Structures America

Shelter Structures America continues its growth in the industry
 
LOS ANGELES - June 8, 2017 - PRLog -- Shelter Structures America, distributor of Shelter temporary clearspan tent structures in North America, has appointed Sean Wilson as the company's business development manager as of June 1, 2017. Sean will be based out of the company's Los Angeles office.

"I am very excited for the opportunity to be a part of the team at Shelter Structures America. The leadership and industry knowledge of both Robert and Keith have been so critical to the company's growth, and I look forward to being a part of such a dynamic team," said Sean Wilson on his new position of Business Development Manager.

"With Sean on board, Shelter Structures America will further strengthen its focus on client and account management and increase its presence in new market segments," according to Keith Krzeminski, Executive Vice President of Sales.

About Shelter Structures America

Shelter Structures America Inc. is the distributor of Shelter Tent Structures for the US, Canada and Mexico. Shelter manufactures a wide range of clear span tents including A-Frame Structures, Arch/Arcum Structures, Double Decker Structures, Thermo Roof Structures and TFS Structures.  The company has offices in Los Angeles, CA and Roanoke, VA.

Visit us at http://shelterstructuresamerica.com/

Sean Wilson
Shelter Structures America
***@shelterstructuresamerica.com
Source:Shelter Structures America, Inc.
Email:***@shelterstructuresamerica.com Email Verified
